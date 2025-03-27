Agrobank achieves record-high disbursement of RM10.44 billion in 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Agrobank achieved a record-high disbursement of RM10.44 billion in 2024, marking 25.46% year-on-year growth compared to the 15.97% growth recorded in 2023.

Agrobank’s president/CEO Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin said the bank’s total financing expanded by RM1.21 billion, a 72.08% increase over 2023’s growth.

“The growth was driven by strong performances across three key segments – the SME segment, which closed at RM547.68 million (161.08% above target); the Ar-Rahnu segment at RM186.92 million (155.76% above target); and the micro segment with RM181.21 million (100.67% above target),“ he said during Agrobank’s 2024 performance review and 2025 direction media conference on Wednesday night.

He commented, “Our disbursements showed significant growth, reflecting our unwavering support for the development of Malaysia’s agriculture sector.”

He said deposit balance also showed healthy growth to RM13.25 billion, the highest in five years.

“Our strong performance in deposit taking activities is reflected in our CASA (current account savings account) ratio which stood at 44% over total deposits, outperforming the banking industry’s average at 31%.”

Total income reached RM1.26 billion with 9.32% year-on-year growth – the highest in the last three years.

“This achievement was enabled by steady growth in financing and ancillary income from investments (up by 22.8%), recovery efforts (up by 9.67%), as well as fee-based income (up by 9.95%),” said Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah.

As the bank advances into 2025, he said, it is intensifying efforts across four interconnected areas.

First, it will expand initiatives to catalyse the modernisation of the agriculture sector through affordable financial solutions and programmes, which would encourage the adoption of smart farming technologies, precision agriculture systems and Industry 4.0 capabilities.

Second, it will deepen commitment to financial inclusion by exploring the expansion of takaful solutions to agricultural sectors beyond padi and enhancing their service offerings to achieve greater reach.

Third, it will continue to foster the transition of the agriculture sector towards more sustainable activities and integrate climate risk assessment into their core lending practices.

Finally, it is committed to attracting and nurturing diverse talent who will continue to advance Agrobank’s developmental agenda in the agriculture sector.

“Through these strategic priorities, Agrobank aims to catalyse a more resilient, inclusive and technology-driven agricultural sector while ensuring environmental stewardship and community development remain central to our mission,” said Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah.