Bank Negara: International reserves higher year-on-year at US$116.2 billion as at Dec 31 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's international reserves were higher year-on-year (y-o-y) at US$116.2 billion (RM522.9 billion) as at Dec 31, 2024 against US$113.5 billion as at Dec 29, 2023, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

The central bank's international reserves stood at US$118.1 billion as at Dec 13, 2024.

The reserves level took into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes, BNM said in a statement yesterday. It said the reserves position is sufficient to finance five months of imports of goods and services and is 1.0 times the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$103.7 billion), the International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.2 billion), special drawing rights or SDR (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$3.3 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.3 billion).

Total assets amounted to RM621.56 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDR (RM520.16 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.81 billion), loans and advances (RM26.31 billion), land and buildings (RM4.6 billion) and other assets (RM57.69 billion).

The central bank said total capital and liabilities amounted to RM621.56 billion, comprising paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM189.98 billion), currency in circulation (RM170.76 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM131.92 billion), federal government deposits (RM5.23 billion), other deposits (RM79.87 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM12.43 billion), allocation of SDR (RM28.18 billion), and other liabilities (RM3.08 billion). – Bernama