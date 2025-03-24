Bank Negara’s assets at RM621.5 billion in 2024, dividend to government totals RM5.25b

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) total assets as at Dec 31, 2024 decreased 1.61% to RM621.54 billion from RM631.74 billion in the previous year, with international reserves continuing to account for the bulk of assets at 84% (2023: 82%).

Liabilities comprised mainly currency in circulation and deposits by financial institutions, amounting to RM170.72 billion and RM131.92 billion, respectively, as at end-2024 (2023: RM161.82 billion and RM176.66 billion, respectively), BNM said in its Annual Report 2024 released here today.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2024, BNM recorded a net profit after tax of RM13.16 billion (2023: RM7.16 billion) on the back of a higher total income of RM14.98 billion (2023: RM8.77 billion), net of costs associated with managing the reserves portfolio and monetary operations.

The higher income was largely contributed by stronger investment returns of the international reserves and portfolio activities in the foreign exchange and global securities markets.

Organisational expenses amounted to RM1.78 billion in 2024 (2023: RM 1.57 billion), with staff costs accounting for about half of the expenses, it said.

Of the RM13.16 billion net profit, RM7.91 billion (2023: RM4.31 billion) will be transferred to the Risk Reserve, which stood at RM147.90 billion as at end-2024 (2023: RM151.25 billion).

“As our international reserves are in foreign currency, building sufficient financial buffers is important to cushion against future financial market volatility and shocks as well as managing the risk of exchange rate fluctuations in an uncertain global landscape,” said the central bank.

The remaining net profit of RM5.25 billion will be paid as a dividend to the government. (2023: RM2.85 billion).

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s international reserves eased to US$118.0 billion (RM523 billion) as at March 14, 2025, from US$118.3 billion on Feb 28, 2025, according to BNM.

The central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance five months of imports of goods and services and is 0.9 times the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$105.6 billion), the International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.2 billion), special drawing rights or SDR (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$3.3 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.2 billion).

Total assets amounted to RM639.86 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM527.99 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.72 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM11.35 billion), loans and advances (RM26.81 billion), land and buildings (RM4.59 billion), and other assets (RM67.72 billion).

The central bank said total capital and liabilities amounted to RM639.86 billion, comprising paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM193.71 billion), currency in circulation (RM175.87 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM141.51 billion), federal government deposits (RM7.32 billion), other deposits (RM79.80 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM10.70 billion), allocation of SDR (RM28.18 billion), and other liabilities (RM2.65 billion). – Bernama