Edelteq-Halo joint venture secures RM3.2m investment from MoF-owned venture capital firm

PETALING JAYA: Edelteq Holdings Bhd has unveiled the establishment of Halovision System Sdn Bhd, a joint venture with Halo Technologies Sdn Bhd (HTSB), to develop and commercialise advanced automated optical inspection systems for the global semiconductor industry.

Kumpulan Modal Perdana Sdn Bhd (KMP), a tech-focused venture capital firm fully owned by the Minister of Finance and under the purview of Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, will invest up to RM3.2 million in Halovision.

The funds will accelerate the development of the Raptor series for substrate panel inspection and the i-Falke series for wafer-level inspection, as well as working capital requirements.

“This partnership is a strong vote of confidence in Halovision’s technology and vision,” said Edelteq group CEO Chin Yong Keong.

With KMP’s strategic backing, he added, they aim to accelerate product development and position Malaysia as a key contributor to the next wave of semiconductor innovation.

“We are proud to support Halovision in its journey here in Malaysia as it advances towards delivering world-class semiconductor inspection solutions,“ said KMP chief investment officer Lee Hui-Ni, adding that this investment underscores their deep commitment to nurturing homegrown innovation and strengthening Malaysia’s position in the global electronics and semiconductor value chain.

“At Halovision, our mission is to push the boundaries of inspection technology to meet the evolving demands of the semiconductor industry,” said CEO John Moon.

“With the combined strengths of Edelteq, HTSB and KMP, we are confident of bringing cutting-edge solutions like the Raptor and i-Falke series to market and establishing Halovision as a trusted technology partner globally,” he added.

The creation of Halovision and the investment from KMP underline Edelteq’s commitment to advancing semiconductor equipment capabilities and deepening Malaysia’s footprint in the global high-tech ecosystem.

More than just capital deployment, the investment represents a strategic collaboration between a government owned venture capital fund and a publicly listed company to back a pioneering semiconductor Malaysian startup.

The partnership is positioned to accelerate semiconductor industry advancement in line with Malaysia’s National Semiconductor Strategy by cultivating local talent and technological capability, promoting value-chain upgrade and strengthening Malaysia’s role as a pivotal enabler in the global semiconductor ecosystem.