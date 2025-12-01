EPF introduces faster access and flexibility for Simpanan Shariah contributors

PETALING JAYA: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has introduced two key features to Simpanan Shariah that will provide faster access and flexibility for members effective April 1, 2025.

The enhancements enable immediate registration to Simpanan Shariah for new members and monthly effective date for all members opting in.

The EPF will roll out these enhancements based on the transition period from Dec 25, 2024 to March 31, 2025 to ensure that the initiative runs smoothly. During this time, the effective date of Simpanan Shariah for members opting in is as follows:

Transition Schedule

➔ Before Dec 25, 2024: Effective date will be Jan 1, 2025.

➔ Between Dec 25, 2024 and March 24, 2025: Effective date will be April 1, 2025.

➔ Between March 25 and March 31, 2025: Effective date will be May 1, 2025.

➔ From April 1, 2025 onwards: Effective date will be the 1st of the month following their opt-in date, subject to a seven-day grace period.

For example, members who opt in on April 15, 2025, the effective date will be May 1, 2025. If members opt in on April 25, 2025, the effective date will be June 1, 2025, instead of May 1, 2025, taking into account the seven-day grace period.

With the new registration feature, new EPF members can now select Simpanan Shariah as their preferred account type during self-registration.

Previously, changes to Simpanan Shariah took effect only on Jan 1 of the following year. Under this enhancement, the effective date will now be the first day of the following month, subject to a seven-day grace period, allowing members to transition to syariah compliance more quickly. This update minimises waiting periods from yearly to monthly, ensuring members’ investments are syariah-compliant from early on.

This enhancement provides members with greater control and flexibility, making it easier to manage their retirement savings in line with their financial and syariah-compliant savings option preferences.