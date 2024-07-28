FSBM, FMM collaborate to enhance tech ecosystem, adoption in manufacturing industry

PETALING JAYA: FSBM Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, FSBM MES Elite Sdn Bhd, has entered into a strategic partnership with Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) on Mission-Based Project 2.1 (MBP 2.1) to build a strong technology ecosystem, accelerate technology adoption among manufacturers and facilitate the transition to advanced manufacturing practices.

The collaboration is a pivotal part of National Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), focusing specifically on MBP 2.1. The goal of this project is to establish 3,000 smart factories by 2030 through the adoption of Industry 4.0 and digital technologies.

NIMP 2030 is designed to elevate Malaysia’s manufacturing industry to new heights, capitalising on emerging global trends and fostering collaboration between the government and the private sector.

SMEs are the backbone of the Malaysian economy, accounting for more than 97.5% of Malaysian businesses, with 87% being micro SMEs. Recognising their critical role, the initiative emphasises nurturing local technology solution providers and supporting various technology adoption initiatives.

By enhancing the ecosystem, the partnership will encourage businesses to leverage digital transformation as well as 5G technology to improve connectivity and operational and connectivity efficiency, thus reducing reliance on low-skilled labor, improving overall business competitiveness and fosteringg technological innovation.

FSBM Holdings managing director Pang Kiew Kun said: “At FSBM, our MES or smart manufacturing-related solutions are customised according to customer needs and developed entirely by our local talent. Therefore, we believe that these solutions not only solve pain points for the local manufacturing industry, but also aim to make the local manufacturing industry smarter, more competitive, more efficient, and able to respond to rapid technological changes in real time. Our collaboration with FMM is to accelerate the pace of local industries towards Industry 4.0.”

Through the collaboration, he added, they hope to provide advanced technical support and solutions to the local manufacturing industry to help companies improve production efficiency and market competitiveness.

FSBM MES Elite has been selected as one of the 29 strategic partners for FMM’s MBP 2.1 journey. This collaboration leverages the strengths of both organisations to drive advancements in Malaysia’s manufacturing sector. By integrating automation and innovative technologies into new manufacturing environment Licenses, this partnership aims to enhance manufacturing capabilities, drive productivity, and spur technological innovation.

“Our goal is to build a smarter, more efficient, and interconnected manufacturing ecosystem to promote the sustainable development of the entire industry. We firmly believe that driving intelligent transformation will not only enhance the overall level of the manufacturing industry but also position Malaysia as an attractive prospect for high-tech, innovative, and high value-added industries in the future, attracting quality foreign direct investment.” said Pang.