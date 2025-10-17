Global motor giant SHB invests RM600m in Senai Airport City

JOHOR BHARU: SHB, one of the world’s leading automotive motor manufacturers, officially opened its first overseas manufacturing facility in Senai Airport City (SAC) Free Zone, Johor Bahru.

The new facility marks a major milestone in SHB’s globalisation strategy and long-term commitment to the Southeast Asian region.

With an investment of RM600 million, the new facility in Senai Airport City will play a pivotal role in SHB’s global expansion.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of 3 million wiper motor systems and 20 million seat motors, generating approximately RM1.5 Billion in annual sales.

By 2030, SHB aims to double its sales to RM6 billion, with the Malaysia facility in Senai Airport City serving as a key cornerstone of this growth.

SHB CEO Carolyn Wang said Malaysia plays a strategic role in the company’s global growth roadmap.

“This facility is not only our first overseas manufacturing facility but also a key cornerstone of our ambition to become a truly global supplier to the world’s leading automakers.

“By leveraging Malaysia’s strong industrial ecosystem and talent, we are confident in delivering world-class quality and driving long-term growth in the region,” she said in a statement.

Strategically located in Senai Airport City Free Zone, the facility benefits from a well-planned industrial ecosystem, strong governance, and professional management, enabling SHB to accelerate construction and operation efficiently.

The site is equipped with advanced testing facilities and highly automated assembly lines, supporting production for major global OEM and Tier-1 clients, such as Tesla, GM, BMW, VW, Adient, Forvia and others.

The new facility will create around 200 skilled engineering jobs locally and source from approximately 100 local suppliers, reinforcing SHB’s commitment to supporting Malaysia’s manufacturing supply chain and contributing to Johor’s economic growth.

The grand opening was attended by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry deputy minister Liew Chin Tong, Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee Johor chairman Lee Ting Han and Senai Airport City CEO Gan Seng Keong.

Liew said this is a positive opportunity for the companies to collaborate to deepen technological diffusion within the country’s ecosystem.

“We used to see ourselves as a trading nation, but today we want to see ourselves as a technology nation.

“More importantly, we have an automated equipment technology sector, and we want to see technological diffusion and horizontal linkage within our ecosystem,” he said.

Gan said SHB’s decision to establish its first overseas facility in Senai Airport City is a strong endorsement of what Senai Airport City represents—an advanced manufacturing ecosystem and a future-ready industrial base within a strategically connected global trade hub.

“With Senai Airport City’s ready basic infrastructure, strong governance, and strategic connectivity, we enable foreign direct investors (FDIs) to scale up quickly, compete internationally, and grow sustainably,” he said.

Senai Airport City, located within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), is a leading industrial hub for advanced manufacturing and high-value investments.

With the ready infrastructure, seamless air–sea–land connectivity, and Free Zone Area, Senai Airport City offers a dynamic ecosystem that enables MNCs to scale and innovate efficiently.

More than just an industrial park, Senai Airport City drives Johor’s economic growth by attracting foreign investment, fostering technology transfer, and creating skilled jobs, strengthening Johor’s position as a competitive gateway for global trade and industry.