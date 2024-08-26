I-Asset Trust targets RM100 million total investment by end of the year

KUALA LUMPUR: MPV Capitals Ltd, IDC Capital Sdn Bhd, Eramas Trustee Bhd and Labuan Financial Services Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen their commitment to work together to deliver a robust and trustworthy financial product, I-Asset Trust.

The programme, driven by the collaboration among the four parties, targets a total investment of RM100 million by the end of this year.

MPV Capitals founder and director David Hew Chee Seng said Eramas Trustee is the perfect choice for this strategic collaboration due to the company’s strong commitment to transparency, compliance and excellence in trust management.

I-Asset Trust’s dual custodian approach ensures a higher level of security and oversight for investors, he said, adding that Unity Trust Bhd, an independent trustee, also provides the highest level of credibility and trust in managing the programme.

“As the fund’s custodian, Eramas Trustee will work together to ensure that the assets backing the trust are managed in accordance with the trust deeds and investor agreements,” Hew said at the signing ceremony today.

Eramas Trustee chief business officer Datuk Tan Chee Hong said the company will oversee the proper execution of trust deeds, manage the distribution of funds and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements.

By acting as a neutral third party, he added, it will provide an additional layer of security and accountability, which is essential for maintaining investor confidence in the programme.

Meanwhile, IDC Capital Sdn Bhd founder and director Ray Chew Ming Wei said that as the exclusive authorised marketing arm, it will jointly promote the programme and ensure that its clients’ investments are protected and continuously growing.

“We focus on preserving capital over the long term and aim to provide all investors with reasonable returns,” he added.