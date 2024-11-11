Insurance as a tool for societal betterment

PETALING JAYA: Recognising the insurance sector’s potential to drive change, Berjaya Sompo is embedding environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles across its operations to foster a more sustainable future for both its customers and the communities it serves, through a series of pioneering programmes such as ‘The Good Drivers’ and ‘The Good Riders’.

Berjaya Sompo Insurance CEO Tan Sek Kee said they aim to influence safer driving habits, reduce environmental impact and create a broader social impact that extends beyond traditional risk management via the programmes.

At the heart of Berjaya Sompo’s strategy, he emphasised their bold vision of transforming the insurance industry into a catalyst for positive change.

“By prioritising ESG principles, Berjaya Sompo has set ambitious goals to create an insurance ecosystem that encourages sustainable living, road safety, and corporate responsibility.

“Insurance is more than risk management, it is a tool for societal betterment. Our goal is to go beyond policyholder protection and become a leader in promoting sustainable practices,” Tan said in an exclusive interview with SunBiz.

With initiatives like ‘The Good Drivers’ and ‘The Good Riders’, he said the company champions safe driving and riding habits, aiming to decrease road accidents and promote a safer and greener future.

He noted that the company has also embraced digitalisation as a means of furthering its ESG vision.

“By investing in innovative technology solutions, Berjaya Sompo is not only enhancing the customer experience but also making sustainable practices an integral part of its services.

“Through the ‘MySOMPO app’, the company has minimised the need for paper-based processes, supporting environmental conservation while creating seamless experiences for policyholders,” he said.

Tan remarked that the success of its ESG initiatives is quantifiable, as the company uses a wide array of key performance indicators (KPIs) that gauge the real-world impact, engagement, and outcomes of its programmes.

“Metrics such as reach, engagement rate and video views are tracked to assess public response, while Google Analytics is used to monitor website engagement. This data-driven approach ensures that each initiative is not only impactful but also aligned with Berjaya Sompo’s ESG objectives, contributing to overall revenue growth.

“Feedback from customers and communities also plays a vital role in refining these initiatives. By continuously gathering insights from both online and offline channels, the company can adapt its programmes to resonate more deeply with the target audience,” he added.

Additionally, he said community involvement is integral to Berjaya Sompo’s ESG mission.

“‘The Good Drivers’ and ‘The Good Riders’ programmes have already generated significant engagement, particularly among young drivers and students.

“Collaborations with local universities and driving schools have enabled the company to host safe driving workshops, reinforcing responsible road habits among young Malaysians,” he remarked.

He noted that the company has also extended its reach through unique initiatives like a book drive campaign in collaboration with the Financial Industry Collective Outreach (FINCO), which will allow customers to donate books to schools in underserved communities, promoting literacy and making a tangible impact on local education.

He added that the company’s Windscreen Repair Awareness roadshow promotes environmental sustainability by encouraging vehicle owners to repair, rather than replace, windshields, thus reducing automotive glass waste.

“By making environmental stewardship accessible and practical, Berjaya Sompo inspires its customers to adopt more sustainable practices in their daily lives,” said Tan.

In technological integration, he remarked that The MySOMPO app, named the “Most Innovative Mobile Application in General Insurance” by the Global Brand Awards 2024, has made customer interactions more eco-friendly by eliminating the need for paper-based claims submissions and policy management.

“The app not only streamlines the customer experience but also embodies our environmental goals, enabling users to interact with their insurance provider in a way that supports sustainable practices,” he said.

Looking forward, he said Berjaya Sompo has plans to expand “The Good Drivers” and “The Good Riders” programmes through additional community outreach initiatives, promoting road safety education and eco-conscious practices.

“With the insurance industry at a pivotal point, we hope to inspire other companies to embrace ESG principles, driving industry-wide change towards a more sustainable future.

“Through innovative programmes and a steadfast commitment to ESG, we are paving the way for the insurance sector that prioritises sustainability and community impact, ultimately contributing to a safer, greener Malaysia,” Tan remarked.