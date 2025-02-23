JAG posts stronger financial results for FY24, driven by total waste management segment.

PETALING JAYA: JAG Bhd announced stronger results for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2024 (FY24), driven by the total waste management (TWM) segment.

For the year, JAG achieved revenue of RM230 million, a 13.3% increase from the RM203 million in FY23. The group’s unaudited profit after tax (PAT) stood at RM6.5 million, a significant increase compared with RM1.2 million a year ago. For the fourth quarter of FY24, the group recorded revenue of RM65.9 million compared with RM55.9 million in Q4’23. PAT for the quarter stood at RM151,000, a turnaround from a loss after tax of RM1.3 million recorded in the previous year.

The improved financial performance was driven by the TWM segment, which contributed RM223 million in revenue for the year, with an unaudited PAT of RM15 million. Given this performance, the group will continue to focus on expanding the TWM segment as a key driver of long-term growth.

Executive director Datuk Ng Meow Giak said, “The strength of our TWM segment has been instrumental in our financial results. We are witnessing strong demand, supported by the rising commodity prices of particularly gold, silver, tin and nickel, as well as the continued growth of the semiconductor industry, which is expected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030. On our end, we have also experienced a growth trajectory of the segment. Average monthly procurement has increased significantly from around RM10 million in 2022 to RM13 million in 2024, reflecting the segment’s resilience and long-term potential.”

“Given this landscape, we have been strategically putting into place measures to grow and strengthen our TWM business. The group currently has a robust number of contracts, and in 2024, we focused on enhancing operational efficiencies and optimising downstream processing to strengthen the profitability.”

JAG is assessing its non-performing segments for potential divestment to concentrate on core competencies that drive sustainable growth and profitability.