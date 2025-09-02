Local institutions net buyers on Bursa for fifth successive week

KUALA LUMPUR: Local institutions extended their net buying streak on Bursa Malaysia for the fifth consecutive week, registering purchases of RM1.16 billion from RM391.8 million in the previous week, according to MBSB Investment Bank Bhd (MBSB IB).

In its weekly Fund Flow Report for the week ended Aug 29, the investment bank said local retailers turned net buyers, ending their two-week consecutive net selling streak, posting a net inflow of RM249.4 million.

MBSB IB noted that foreign investors extended their net selling streak to eight consecutive weeks, registering a net outflow of RM1.41 billion, 4.47 times higher than the previous week’s net outflow of RM314.4 million.

“Foreign investors were net sellers throughout the week, on every trading day. Outflows ranged from RM95.4 million to RM510.1 million, with the largest recorded on Tuesday, followed by Friday (RM330.9 million), Monday (RM267.1 million) and Thursday (RM201.9 million),” it said.

Wednesday saw the smallest outflow of RM95.4 million.

According to MBSB IB, the top three sectors that recorded net foreign inflows last week were transportation and logistics (RM44.5 million), construction (RM30.6 million) and industrial products and services (RM23.9 million).

The top three sectors that recorded the highest net foreign outflows were financial services (RM752.6 million), consumer products and services (RM279.9 million) and utilities (RM159.4 million).

The investment bank said the average daily trading volume recorded a broad-based rise, with foreign investors and local institutions posting gains of 76.4% and 13.3%, respectively, while retail investors registered a more modest increase of 14.9%. – Bernama