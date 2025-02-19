HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 February 2025 - A Must-Visit Event for Sake Enthusiasts! Organized by JETRO Hong Kong, the 推しの日本酒 (My Favourite Sake) event will take over Mira Place from February 21 to 23. With five themed zones and over 70 varieties of Nihonshu available for free tasting, guests can explore and discover their perfect match. Interactive workshops offer a deeper dive into Nihonshu culture, while those who complete the Nihonshu Tasting Challenge can redeem exclusive limited-edition gifts. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the diverse flavors and rich traditions of Nihonshu!

Feature 1 — 5 Themed Zones! Enjoy free tastings of over 70 varieties of Nihonshu

Looking to experience the diverse flavors of Nihonshu? The “My Favourite Sake” event features 5 themed zones, allowing you to explore the many facets of Japanese sake! With a rotating selection, each time slot offers 4 different varieties, ensuring every tasting experience is a new surprise.

Discover TRADITIONAL SAKE, rich in umami, Whether paired with food or enjoyed warm, each variation offers a unique taste experience. FRUIT LIQUEUR Zone, Ideal for beginners, this zone features fruity, aromatic sakes with a delicate flavor profile and lower alcohol content, perfect for a light, refreshing buzz. Looking for the perfect Nihonshu for parties or gifts? SPARKLING combines the rich flavors of Nihonshu with the refreshing bubbles of sparkling wine. Light and delicate in taste, it’s the ideal choice for toasts and celebrations. In recent years, Nihonshu aging techniques have advanced significantly. In the AGED SAKE Zone, you can taste sakes that have matured over time, offering more intense, rich, and complex flavors. Lastly, don’t miss the NEW STYLE / CRAFT SAKE Zone, showcases innovative handcrafted sakes with unique ingredients like hops, pushing the boundaries of tradition and offering exciting new possibilities.

Feature 2 — 23 Free Workshops led by top Nihonshu experts, offering a deep dive into Nihonshu culture.

Nihonshu is not just a drink, but a reflection of rich culture and craftsmanship. The “My Favourite Sake” event features 23 free workshops, with renowned Japanese experts and sommeliers visiting Hong Kong to offer firsthand insights into the unique flavors and art of Nihonshu.

Special guests include ‘Shiya Goshima’, MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award Winner, demonstrating how temperature enhances Nihonshu flavors, ‘Katsuhiko Miyasaka’ from the 350-year-old Masumi Brewery, unveiling the secrets of “Yeast No. 7” and perfect food pairings. Attendees can also join the Tottori Prefecture x Tottori Nihonshu Tourism seminar, where fun mini-games offer a chance to win round-trip tickets to Yonago. These innovative experiences will showcase the passion and creativity of Japan’s sake artisans.



