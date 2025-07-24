3HA Capital’s Final Offer Gives CosmoSteel Shareholders Opportunity to Exit Shares

--> Final Offer Price of S$0.25 per share.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2025 - 3HA Capital Pte. Ltd. (the “Offeror”) on 23 June 2025 announced its revised final offer price to acquire all the issued ordinary shares (the “Shares”) in CosmoSteel Holdings Limited (”CosmoSteel” or the “Company”) (the “Final Offer”).

The revised and final offer price of S$0.25 per share (the “Final Offer Price”) represents a 25% increase from the initial voluntary conditional offer of S$0.20 announced on 15 May 2025.

As of 7 July 2025, the Final Offer has been declared unconditional as the Minimum Acceptance Condition of the Offer (more than 50% of the total number of issued Shares, excluding Shares held in treasury) has been satisfied. The closing date for the Offer was extended from 5:30pm (Singapore time) on 14 July 2025 to 5:30pm (Singapore time) on 28 July 2025 (the “Extended Closing Date”).

As of 23 July 2025, the offer has received valid acceptances in respect of nearly 229 million shares, representing approximately 87.88% of the total number of voting rights of the Company. If the Offeror receives valid acceptances pursuant to the Offer in respect of not less than 90% of the total number of voting rights, the Offeror would be entitled to exercise the right to compulsorily acquire all the Shares of shareholders who have not accepted the Offer at the Final Offer Price.

The Offeror has confirmed that this is its final offer, and it does not intend to revise the Final Offer Price.

Extended Closing Date

The Extended Closing Date for the Offer remains unchanged at 5.30 p.m. (Singapore time) on 28 July 2025, unless extended.

Shareholders who have already accepted the Offer at the initial offer price of S$0.20 per share will automatically be entitled to receive the Final Offer Price of S$0.25 per share.

Those who have not yet accepted the Offer may do so by following the procedures for acceptance as set out in Appendix 1 of the Offer Document issued on 5 June 2025 and its accompanying Acceptance Forms.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the full text of the Offer Announcement dated 15 May 2025, the Offer Document dated 5 June 2025, and all documents and announcement issued by or on behalf of the Offeror in relation to the Offer available on SGXNet.

Shareholders should read the Company’s supplemental letter dated 2 July 2025 in relation to the Offer and carefully consider the information and advice contained in that supplemental letter.

