$!5th Generation Fine and High Jeweller B.P. de Silva Launches Gender Neutral Line: The Horizon Collection

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - B.P. de Silva is launching a brand-new gender-neutral line, The Horizon Collection, inspired by Founder B.P. de Silva’s grand voyage across the seas in the 1800s. Capturing the spirit of exploration and discovery, the public is invited to register to join them on September 14th for an exclusive launch event where they can experience the collection firsthand and in person.

One of Singapore’s first luxury labels, B.P. de Silva, continues to shine brightly since its founding in 1872. The B Corp certified jeweller is known for their Art Deco silhouettes, collections crafted in Fairmined Gold, and a dazzling array of over 150,000 natural gemstones. B.P. de Silva’s jewellery has also graced the likes of Grammy award winner Laufey and other A-list celebrities.

A rich heritage, paired with unparalleled hospitality, and master craftsmanship that truly sets them apart. From personalised customisation services to their highly requested Bespoke Journey, an exclusive experience with the design team led by their Creative Director, B.P. de Silva ensures every piece is a storied keepsake, and their Horizon Collection is no exception.

“Like ocean waves, life is ever-changing, it never pauses, never stills. The Horizon Collection is inspired by Founder, B.P. de Silva’s grand voyage across the seas in the 1800’s alongside his father, where each wave carried the spirit of adventure. The Horizon Collection symbolises a state of mind — an invitation to embrace the unknown and the infinite possibilities it holds.” – Creative Director, Shanya Amarasuriya.

The Horizon Collection, brought to life by Shanya’s vision, is inspired by the signature Horizon form and the belief that “with every wave, new possibilities unfold”. Featuring modern designs in 18k gold colourways, this collection offers keepsakes of love, family heirlooms, and gender-neutral statement pieces that seamlessly blend into everyday life.

At the launch event, guests will not only have the opportunity to admire the collection up close and appreciate its intricate craftsmanship but also engage in interactive experiences designed to evoke introspection and thoughtfulness, further immersing them in the essence of the Horizon Collection. Light refreshments will also be served, providing a cosy atmosphere for all to celebrate this new chapter in B.P. de Silva’s legacy.

