8-Year-Old Girl Feels Invisible Like a “Ghost” Rediscovers Joy of Childhood through Art

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2025 - A happy childhood begins with the space to explore, grow, and develop emotional and social skills. Artistic creation is one of the pathways to a child’s inner world, encouraging them to freely express their thoughts and feelings, while fostering the resilience and positive mindset needed for the future. Save the Children Hong Kong’s Healing Heart and Mind programme not only reaches into primary schools but also actively collaborates with community partners, including setting up in grassroots service points like the Sham Shui Po Community Living Room, to provide children with psychological support and opportunities to thrive through art.

A “Little Adult” at Home Finds Her Childhood Again in the Community Living Room

For the local residents of Sham Shui Po, the Community Living Room is a place to meet, connect, and build a social life. But for eight-year-old Cara*, it is practically a second home. Cara and her family live in a cramped home of around 150 square feet. With the living space so tight, her three younger siblings mostly stay indoors, while Cara goes to the Living Room every day after school to do her homework and play with friends, often staying right until it is about to close. She reveals that since her siblings were born, the attention she receives from her parents has drastically decreased. At times, she even has to take on the role of caregiver, a responsibility that has gradually changed the course of her childhood.

Cara’s mother notices how little she talks to her daughter these days. “There’s definitely less time for a chat compared to when she was an only child,“ she says. “Now that she has a younger brother and sister, the time I can give her has naturally lessened.” She understands in her heart that her daughter needs attention and companionship, but the immense pressure of childcare leaves her feeling powerless.

Her five-year-old son has ADHD and requires constant care, so his mother even has to accompany him during his lessons. Her three-year-old daughter and two-year-old son are also very young and need looking after around the clock. Their mother runs off her feet, with scarcely a moment to rest. Even while constantly rushing to care for her younger children, Cara’s mum tries her best to bring them to the Community Living Room to see Cara, creating the most precious family moments she can. But she is simply overwhelmed and has no time for herself. The thought that her children need her is what keeps her going; she can only grit her teeth and carry on. Meanwhile, the father works long hours to provide for the family, with hardly any days off to enjoy some family time. This helplessness and struggle are a microcosm of the reality for many families with children who have special needs—parents who long to care for each child equally but, due to limited resources and time, are forced to make difficult compromises between the ideal and the reality.

Feeling a lack of parental attention, Cara calls herself a “ghost”. “I am nothing,” she says, “just blank—no one notices me.” She sometimes resents her siblings for taking her parents’ attention away, but this feeling is not simple blame. It stems from a deep internal conflict and struggle. The social worker at the Community Living Room, who sees Cara often, has observed that as the big sister, she is deeply affectionate towards her younger siblings. When her mum is overwhelmed, she proactively helps to look after them and plays with them. She understands how exhausted her mother is and knows her siblings need care, yet at eight years old, she still longs for her parents’ love and attention. This difficult position—of being both the sensible one and a child who still craves care—causes Cara significant inner turmoil.

Expressive Art as a Key to Unlock Inner Feelings and Relieve Emotions

The social worker recalled that Cara initially struggled to express her emotions. Although she longed for her parents’ attention, she kept her feelings bottled up and would sometimes hide and cry. The only activity that brought her comfort was drawing on her phone, perhaps one reason she enrolled in the Healing Heart and Mind programme of Save the Children Kong Kong.

Through 8 art-based sessions, the programme encourages children to express their emotions through art, while learning to identify and manage different feelings. Cara said the classes allowed her to create and express herself freely, which made her ‘super happy’—and she still remembers them vividly six months later. She learned how to express herself when needed and use tools like a “calming bottle” to ease anxiety. “When I am upset, I can write it down and put it in a box,“ she said.

Cara has also learnt to face her unhappy feelings with a more positive mindset. She says, “Once you learn how to manage your feelings, you won’t (verbally) lash out at other people. Now, I try to remember what I’ve learnt, happy moments, what my teacher says, and memories of my dad, mum, and grandad. I try not to dwell on the unhappy things, because that just makes you feel worse.”

Expressing feelings through art also gives parents a chance to see and appreciate their children’s talents. One child in the class shared that they usually aren’t allowed to take their projects home from art class at school, so their family never gets to see what they’ve made. For some of the children, being able to bring their work home is a simple pleasure. “My mum and dad praise me now, which makes me really happy,“ says Cara. “My mum isn’t very good at drawing herself, but when she saw my artwork, she realised how well I could draw.” This newfound confidence in expressing herself has carried over into other areas of Cara’s life. She recently wrote her own play and took the initiative to invite the social worker and her friends from the Living Room to rehearse it with her. Together, they put on a brilliant performance, allowing her to express her true self through her creativity.

Kalina Tsang, CEO of Save the Children Hong Kong, grew heartfelt as she reflected on the Healing Heart and Mind programme, “Every child holds a vibrant world within—but sometimes, life’s struggles silence their voices.” The programme, she explained, works like a key for children, unlocking doors to self-expression through art. We are confident that by helping children learn how to be friends with their own emotions, they will be able to face any future challenges with a more positive and resilient attitude, grow up healthy and happy.”

Note:

* Denotes name changed to protect identity

