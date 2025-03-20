Experience the past, celebrate the present and inspire the future like never before.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 - Madame Tussauds Singapore is excited to unveil the NEW Images of Singapore exhibit! Join us on a highly interactive and immersive journey through the rich tapestry of Singapore’s history and culture. Interact and talk to our AI digital humans and see history come to life through the eyes of four historical icons - Sir Stamford Raffles, Ah Mei the Samsui woman, Pillai the Chettiar money lender, and Ahmad the Malay regiment soldier.

The new interactive and immersive Images of Singapore exhibit is perfect for all ages - Discover History with Technology: Experience history like never before with our larger-than-life AI digital humans. Guests can ask them questions directly and listen to their stories of how they contributed to Singapore’s nation building.

Ask our AI digital humans about Singapore’s history! - Immersive moments in history: Travel through time and immerse yourselves in our captivating displays. Explore the vibrant story of Singapore, tracing its journey from a humble fishing village to a 21st-century powerhouse. - Play & Learn: Learning about history has never been more fun! Our multi-touch interactive screens offer a wealth of information, allowing you to learn more about Singapore’s iconic locations and their unique stories. Test your knowledge with engaging games and climb the leaderboard for bragging rights - See the Past and Present: Witness Singapore’s transformation with our Time Portal screens, a powerful way to see how far Singapore has come in 60 years!