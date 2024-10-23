Aleta Planet Partners with Know Your Customer to streamline onboarding processes for global business partners

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2024 - Aleta Planet, a leading global payments solution provider, announced a strategic partnership with Know Your Customer, an award-winning regulatory technology software as a service (SaaS) company, to streamline and simplify compliance and onboarding processes for businesses worldwide.

As a global payments provider serving over 140 countries, Aleta Planet is committed to maintaining the highest regulatory standards across its worldwide operations. The company’s certified platform enables businesses to collect international payments from global customers and make global payments, enabling growth and new revenue opportunities. Aleta Planet specialises in helping companies scale globally.

Know Your Customer’s real-time registry data and smart automation solutions will enable Aleta Planet to strengthen its anti-money laundering (AML), business know your customer (KYC) and Know Your Business workflows. Offering the widest coverage of direct connections to over 140 company registries globally, Know Your Customer’s platform will help Aleta Planet access 100% accurate, official data to support its compliance requirements.

Through this collaboration, the company will leverage Know Your Customer’s innovative compliance solutions to digitise and automate its business KYC processes.

Ella Mak, Head of Legal and Compliance at Aleta Planet, said: “Providing a seamless onboarding experience while ensuring accurate and robust compliance is critical to supporting the growth of our global merchant base.

“By integrating Know Your Customer’s cutting-edge RegTech solution, we can simplify these complex processes, obtain accurate and real-time company data, and empower businesses to expand their cross-border payment capabilities with confidence.”

Claus Christensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Know Your Customer, said: “We are excited to partner with Aleta Planet, a leader in the international payments industry. Our solutions will help Aleta Planet provide its global merchant base with a more streamlined onboarding journey, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses while meeting rigorous regulatory standards.”

The partnership between Aleta Planet and Know Your Customer reinforces their shared commitment to drive innovation and compliance within the payment ecosystem. Through the combined expertise, the two companies aim to enhance the overall compliance and onboarding experience for businesses seeking seamless cross-border payment solutions.

About Aleta Planet

Founded in 2014 in Singapore, Aleta Planet is an award-winning global payments solution provider that simplifies online, cross-border and multi-currency transactions safely, securely and efficiently. They are a holistic payments technology provider of merchant acquisition, card issuance, remittance and B2B payments. As a global payment facilitator that interconnects different payment options and types, Aleta Planet specialises in helping Chinese companies to scale the global market. Aleta Planet is licensed in Singapore by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Major Payment Institution and in other jurisdictions, with offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Australia and Malaysia. Its secure and internationally certified proprietary platform connects businesses to the world’s payment infrastructure through one Application Programming Interface, enabling business growth, greater customer engagement and new revenue opportunities.

The success of its card network-agnostic platform has also garnered Aleta Planet its operating licenses from card networks including Diners Club, Discover Network, JCB, MasterCard, Union Pay International, Visa, SWIFT and other Alternative Payment Methods. Furthermore, Aleta Planet’s broad network enables individuals and businesses to deposit local currencies in 39 countries or remit funds to 140 countries.

For more information, please visit: www.aletaplanet.com or follow Aleta Planet on LinkedIn.

About Know Your Customer

Know Your Customer is an award-winning RegTech company specialised in next generation business verification solutions for financial institutions and regulated organisations worldwide.

For teams that are struggling with inefficient client due diligence and onboarding processes, Know Your Customer provides a modular compliance solution that combines the most intuitive digital workspace on the market with unmatched real-time registry data, seamless integrations and smart automation to transform the essence of the compliance function at its core. The products’ modular design enables efficient customisation, as clients can select and implement only the functionalities they really need, all available via Rest API.

For more information visit https://knowyourcustomer.com or follow Know Your Customer on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Email: marketing@knowyourcustomer.com

Website: https://knowyourcustomer.com