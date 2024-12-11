Alibaba Pictures’ Fenghuang Yunzhi International Version iCIRENA Expands to Hong Kong and Macau Cinemas

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 - Alibaba Pictures Group Limited (”Alibaba Pictures” or the “Company,“ HKEX: 1060) recently announced that iCIRENA, the international version of Fenghuang Yunzhi, has partnered with leading cinemas in Hong Kong and Macau SARs,China, including Emperor Cinemas in Hong Kong, and Galaxy Cinemas and Bona International Cinemas in Macau. This collaboration aims to introduce a new technological experience to the film market in Hong Kong and Macau SARs through an integrated smart cinema solution.

Fenghuang Yunzhi is a digital management platform developed by Alibaba Pictures for cinemas. This product surpasses the limitations of traditional single-store ticketing systems, significantly reducing operating costs, expanding marketing channels, and improving management efficiency for cinemas. Currently, Fenghuang Yunzhi covers more than 5,300 cinemas in Chinese mainland, with its intelligent algorithm-assisted scheduling function boosting efficiency by 80%. According to statistics, Fenghuang Yunzhi holds the leading market share in the Chinese mainland film market.

Leveraging years of practical experience in the Chinese mainland film market, Alibaba Pictures launched iCIRENA, the international version of Fenghuang Yunzhi. iCIRENA made its debut in March 2024. In just over six months, iCIRENA has gained recognition from multiple cinema partners in Hong Kong and Macau SARs.

iCIRENA offers an excellent user experience to cinemas in Hong Kong and Macau SARs with its simple and intuitive system design. Through automation and intelligent features, many of the original duplicated ticketing operations can be simplified and improved. Both experienced cinemas and newly-opened cinemas can quickly operate the system, reducing learning costs and operating time, and achieving overall improvements in work efficiency.

Galaxy Cinemas staff noted that scheduling a film used to take 1.5 hours, but with iCIRENA, it now only takes 15 minutes. Staff can easily complete complex scheduling tasks through an intuitive interface, greatly improving efficiency.

Fenghuang Yunzhi’s iCIRENA brings an iterative upgrade to cinemas in Hong Kong and Macau SARs through technological innovation, overcoming traditional industry bottlenecks with a pure cloud operating system. It achieves significant breakthroughs in data processing, system performance optimization, and other aspects with advanced algorithms and technical architecture. During peak traffic periods, iCIRENA performs excellently, maintaining a smooth ticket purchasing experience even during high demand times like holidays. This provides strong stability for cinema operations, enabling them to easily face various market challenges and better serve their audiences. Represented by iCIRENA, this new digital management model not only enhances the overall performance of ticketing systems and user experience but also explores more growth opportunities for technological advancement and innovation in the film industry.

To further promote high-quality development in Chinese films and build a strong filmmaking nation, the “14th Five- Year Plan for the Development of the Chinese Film Industry” proposes to “improve the film industry system and enhance film technology capabilities.” Aiming to accelerate industry development through digital technology, Alibaba Pictures’ Fenghuang Yunzhi remains committed to investment in technology research and development, product refinement, and market insights. By continuously introducing advanced technologies such as cloud computing, AI, and large model algorithms, it explores new pathways for improving quality and efficiency in the industry. As iCIRENA delves deeper into the film markets in Hong Kong and Macau SARs, Fenghuang Yunzhi’s journey of “technology going abroad” will officially commence from its base in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, expanding to Southeast Asia.

About Alibaba Pictures

Alibaba Pictures is listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 1060). It is an Internet-driven integrated platform that covers content production, promotion and distribution, IP licensing, cinema ticketing management, and data services for the entertainment industry.

Alibaba Pictures’ company website: http://www.alibabapictures.com