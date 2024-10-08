$!ATFX Announces Strategic Investment in Spark Systems to Enhance Institutional Offerings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 October 2024 - ATFX is pleased to announce its strategic investment in Spark Systems, a next generation, institutional-grade eFX trading platform based in Singapore serving clients in Asia and globally. ATFX is entering into this partnership with Spark Systems via a Series C investment. Spark Systems investors include leading venture capital companies and also global banks including Citibank and HSBC. This partnership is aimed at enhancing ATFX’s institutional services and will explore synergies between both organizations.

The investment in Spark Systems creates opportunities to leverage ATFX Connect liquidity within the platform, this builds on ATFX group’s commitment to enhance its trading infrastructure which is evidenced by previous milestones. These initiatives have positioned ATFX as a leading player in the industry, providing clients with cutting-edge trading solutions and improved market access.

“Investing in Spark Systems aligns with our strategic vision to enhance our institutional offerings and drive innovation in the eFX space,“ said Joe Li, Group Chairman at ATFX. “We believe that this will benefit both organisations and provide our clients with improved trading solutions, especially in the Asian region.”

Joo Seng Wong, Founder & CEO of Spark Systems stated, “This collaboration with ATFX represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional trading solutions. Together, we will empower ATFX clients with enhanced access to liquidity and offer advanced trading capabilities.”

ATFX looks forward to exploring this partnership further and is committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with Spark Systems to enhance its market presence in Asia and beyond.

