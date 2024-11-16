$!athay Pacific unveils Aria Suite, a new way to experience air travel

Showcasing a whole new cabin experience in Business, Premium Economy and Economy onboard the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft

Cathay Pacific unveiled the new Aria Suite at an exclusive event presented by special guest Fala Chen (fourth from left), Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam (third from left), Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau (third from right), Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer Alex McGowan (second from right) and Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Sharpe (second from left).

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - Cathay Pacific is once again raising the bar for customer experience with the official unveiling of its all-new Business class, Aria Suite, together with its new Premium Economy and refreshed Economy onboard its retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline’s retrofitted 777-300ER debuted on its Hong Kong-Beijing route today (18 October) before progressively being deployed on other regional and long-haul routes. The new cabin experience was introduced at a special ceremony for distinguished guests, valued customers and Cathay members, members of the media and Cathay employees at Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited’s (HAECO) hangar facility at Hong Kong International Airport on 16 October.

Cathay Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “At Cathay, we believe in moving people forward in life. This purpose goes beyond simply flying customers to their destinations; we are deeply woven into Hong Kong’s identity as a global aviation hub. To solidify our role in both the industry and the community, we’ve committed a significant investment of over HK$100 billion over the next seven years into our fleet, cabin products, lounges, and digital and sustainability leadership, reflecting our confidence in Hong Kong’s long-term growth and its position as a key player in global aviation. “As part of this evolution, we are excited to introduce new seat products over the next three years, each designed to elevate the inflight experience for our customers. First, we are launching our all-new Business and Premium Economy cabins, and a refreshed Economy cabin on our retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER. These will be followed by a new world-leading First class experience onboard our 777-9s, and a brand-new flat-bed Business class product on our Airbus A330s. Through our investments in cutting-edge aircraft, innovative technology and groundbreaking facilities, we are dedicated to moving beyond expectations – in the air, on the ground and in every experience we create.”