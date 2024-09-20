$!AWC Unveils the New Iconic Landmark of Thailand “EA” As the Largest and Highest Rooftop Lifestyle Destination in the Heart of Bangkok at The Empire

Mrs. Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President of Asset World Corporation , stated, “Today, AWC is extremely delighted to officially launch ‘EA’ Rooftop at The Empire, a lifestyle destination and AWC’s flagship project. Encompassing over 10,000 square meters, it iconizes a new landmark for Thailand, bringing world-class food and lifestyle experiences to the tourism capital of Bangkok. We have partnered with cafes, restaurants, legendary chefs, and Michelin-starred chefs to create an unforgettable dining experience through sophistications, refined decorations, and unparalleled panoramic views of Bangkok from above. AWC is confident that ‘EA’ will become a new F&B Rooftop Destination phenomenon, culminating a must-visit for both Thais and international travelers. This supports tourism in Thailand and redefines Thai food and beverage landscape globally, aligning with the company’s mission to sustainably create a new standard and opportunities for Thai real estate and tourism industries. Finally, I would like to thank our key partner, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park for supporting this project and managing operations and services in most restaurants at ‘EA’ “

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 September 2024 - Asset World Corporation (AWC) , Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real-estate group, has marked a global phenomenon by magnificently launching “EA” Rooftop at The Empire. This new iconic landmark destination of Thailand brings together world-class top cuisine, including “Nobu Bangkok” , the highest Nobu restaurant in the world and “EA CHEF’S TABLE” offering three Michelin-starred chefs experiences, and “EA Gallery” , a statement collection of leading restaurants and cafes. This will attract Thais, travelers, and food enthusiasts to experience this world-class lifestyle destination and a must-visit on Bangkok’s largest and highest lifestyle rooftop, boasting breathtaking 360-degree views of the city skyline and the Chao Phraya River, day and night. Located at “The Empire,“ AWC’s flagship lifestyle office building in the strategic location of the Sathorn business district, “EA” is distinctively designed under the concept “Celebrating The World’s Newest Horizon,“ redefining the food and tourism landscape of Thailand. This strengthens Bangkok as a premier destination for culinary and lifestyle experiences.

● “EA” introduces the highest chef’s table experience in Thailand at “EA CHEF’S TABLE” by 3 Michelin-starred chefs. This unique dining experience includes the world’s first rooftop Thai restaurant by Michelin-starred Chef Ton; Chef Vicky’s first overseas venture, renowned for its modern Chinese cuisine with a French twist; and the contemporary classic Italian fine-dining restaurant by Chef Paulo.

● Partnering with culinary legend Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, “EA” launches “Nobu Bangkok” in Thailand, which also holds the title of the highest Nobu restaurant in the world.

“Nobu Bangkok,“ The World’s Highest Nobu Restaurant

“Nobu Bangkok” is the highest Nobu restaurant in the world, spanning three floors, including the rooftop of “The Empire.” It offers an extraordinary dining experience that blends traditional Japanese culinary arts with Peruvian food influences by the legendary Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. The breathtaking panoramic views of Bangkok, both day and night, add to the upscale dining journey like no others. The exceptional service and unique menu by Chef Nobu showcase his excellence in culinary, complemented by stunning design by the world-renowned Rockwell Group, inspired by both Thai and Japanese aesthetics, to deliver a distinct and unforgettable dining moments.

“EA CHEF’S TABLE” a collection of restaurants by Michelin-starred chefs

Located on the 56th floor of “The Empire,“ “EA CHEF’S TABLE” unites three exceptional restaurants, each showcasing a unique cuisine led by Michelin-starred chefs. As the highest chef’s table experience in Thailand, it offers unparalleled food and beverage experiences against the backdrop of panoramic views of Bangkok, from day to night. It comprises:”

“Le Du Kaan”: A Journey Through the Seasons of Thai Culture and Cuisine

“Le Du Kaan”, helmed by Michelin-starred Chef Ton, Thitid Tassanakajohn, is the world’s first rooftop Thai restaurant by Michelin-starred chef. It offers a menu that blends contemporary Thai cuisine with unique storytelling, transforming each dish into a celebration of rich culture and exceptional local ingredients. The ingredients, directly sourced from Thai farmers and fishermen, are presented in a dramatic, and art-like setting. The venue includes diverse dining areas from casual dining area, chic indoor lounge, a vibrant outdoor bar, to a large outdoor terrace, making it the perfect spot to watch the sunset over Bangkok.

Chef Ton, Thitid Tassanakajohn, stated, “I am delighted to be part of ‘EA’ where our journey of Le Du has now evolved into Le Du Kaan in this prestigious location alongside other leading Michelin-starred chefs. This mind-blowing view of Bangkok skyline and the magnificent rooftop settings create exceptional culinary experience – a true celebration of Thai cuisine and its endless possibilities. We are proud to offer a fresh perspective on our dishes at Le Du Kaan such as ‘Hot Pot Stirred Fried Beef Basil’, delivering an exclusive experience like no other.”

“K by Vicky Cheng”: A Masterpiece of Contemporary Chinese Cuisine and Chef Vicky’s First Overseas Restaurant

Savor the exquisite flavors of contemporary French-style Chinese cuisine by Michelin-starred Chef Vicky Cheng at “K by Vicky Cheng.” Chef Vicky’s first overseas restaurant offers an unparalleled contemporary Chinese dining experience, blending traditional flavors with French culinary techniques. Inspired by the ancient wisdom of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese calendar, the menu reflects seasonal changes and highlights the best ingredients each season has to offer. The restaurant’s interior features a distinctive design with deep burgundy hues and Chinese art, paying homage to the legacy of the past while embracing the modernity of the present. The qilin motif, symbolizing longevity and prosperity, adds a unique touch to the elegant setting.

Chef Vicky Cheng stated: “I am truly honored and delighted to be part of this new chapter at ‘EA’ at the Empire, right in the heart of Bangkok with its most spectacular and breathtaking view. This is my first international venture, as I firmly believe in pushing boundaries while embracing the refined taste of Thai people alongside Chinese cuisine as an integral part of their lifestyle. Through my passion and creativity, my every newly curated dish will tell a story of flavor, joy, culture, and the connection between Thai and Chinese cuisines. I am confident that ‘K by Vicky Cheng’ will take the culinary experience to the new heights for everyone”

“Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo”: An Alluring Fine Dining Italian Experience Redefined

Sartoria by Paulo Airaudo redefines classic Italian cuisine into a contemporary style, offering meticulously crafted dishes by multi-Michelin-starred Chef Paulo Airaudo. Featuring the finest seasonal ingredients sourced from local producers in Thailand, the menu embodies upscale and high quality while blending classic Italian heritage with the charm of Tuscany. The sophisticated yet warm atmosphere is reflected in the interior design, which contrasts deep brown tones with calming blue hues, celebrating Italian heritage with a friendly yet refined touch. Guests can enjoy panoramic night views of Bangkok from The Empire and witness the art of cooking up close through an open kitchen. Sartoria is set to open in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Chef Paulo Airaudo stated: “I am thrilled to share an adventure to Bangkok’s latest gastronomy scene and my first restaurant in Southeast Asia, where I have brought together an amazing team to share my vision for Italian fine dining experience to Thai and international food connoisseur from around the world. ‘EA’ at the Empire offers us limitless possibilities to create, progress and challenge us to go beyond traditional European cuisine and explore new horizons. “I could not imagine a better place in the world to realize this vision than here, where my food meets the Bangkok sky and my creations contribute to a truly memorable experience. I look forward to welcoming everyone to this latest iconic world-class destination in Thailand.

“EA Gallery”: A Lifestyle Destination with Unparalleled Views

“EA Gallery,“ located on the 55th floor of “The Empire,“ has been open for visitors since early 2024 and has become a popular destination for tourists. It offers a diverse selection of food, beverages, and entertainment from restaurants, cafes, and bars with breathtaking panoramic views of Bangkok. This dynamic space includes the world’s highest renowned cafe, % Arabica, where visitors can enjoy the crisp aroma of coffee against a breathtaking backdrop; 手qraft, the one of a kind ‘oriental brunch’ experience by Peace 和 Oriental Teahouse; Onggi, is where you can enjoy Hanjeongsik, a Korean Table d’hôte experience and explore the marriage of Thai ingredients and traditional Korean fermentation practices, while Invitation Only is a secret speakeasy sky high bar to enjoy the stunning views of Bangkok and classic international music from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, brought to you by the team from The Cassette Music Bar.

Celebrate Thailand’s new iconic landmark and experience extraordinary dining amidst the fascinating beauty of Bangkok and the Chao Phraya River at “EA,“ now officially open. For more information about “EA,“ visit www.empirebuilding.co. For reservations at “Nobu Bangkok,“ visit www.noburestaurants.com/bangkok. For reservations at “EA CHEF’S TABLE,“ including “Le Du Kaan,“ visit www.ledukaan.com. For reservations at “K by Vicky Cheng,“ visit www.kbyvickycheng.com.

