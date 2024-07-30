Bay of Lights Reinforces Commitment to Job Creation and Community Development Through International Strategic Partnerships

SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2024 - The Bay of Lights, a groundbreaking $16 billion USD coastal township development project, is rapidly transforming the coastline of Sihanoukville. In the course of six months, this ambitious project has made significant strides, driven by strategic partnerships with prominent international entities. These collaborations are not only propelling job creation but also fostering the socio-economic fabric of Sihanoukville, positioning it as a beacon of modern urban development and economic vitality.

Spearheaded by Canopy Sands Development, the Bay of Lights project is advancing swiftly through a series of collaborative efforts with renowned international entities. These partnerships aim to elevate the region’s economic and social landscape, with a focus on tourism, hospitality, sports, and international events.

Elevating Tourism Through World-Class Hospitality

Central to this initiative is the collaboration with The Ascott Limited, the hospitality arm of CapitaLand Investment. They will manage Summer Bay Beach Club & Cabins under the Preference brand and Oakwood Bay of Lights Sihanoukville. This partnership is set to introduce world-class hospitality standards to the region, significantly boosting the tourism sector and creating numerous employment opportunities.

Transforming Sports and Leisure with Premier Golfing Experiences

Further enhancing the project’s appeal is the development of the Bay 19 Golf Course, a $41 million investment featuring Cambodia’s first USGA-certified seaside golf course, set for full completion by 2029. Partnering with Greg Norman, a world-renowned golfer, this venture aims to attract golf enthusiasts from around the globe, thereby stimulating local businesses and generating substantial employment in the sports and leisure industry.

Positioning Sihanoukville as a Global Events Hub

Additionally, the partnership with a leading international organization focuses on establishing an international convention and exhibition center. An eleven-hectare site will be transformed into a world-class venue, positioning Sihanoukville as a premier destination for global events. This center will foster cultural exchange and international collaboration, boosting the local economy through increased tourism and business activity. The comprehensive development plan includes feasibility studies, design, financing, construction, and management, ensuring a seamless integration of local insights with international expertise.

By offering diverse, world-class experiences, Bay of Lights is set to attract a broad spectrum of visitors, enhancing the region’s reputation and driving economic growth. Bay of Lights is committed to leveraging these partnerships to create sustainable job opportunities and foster community development. Through these collaborative efforts, the project aims to improve the quality of life for local residents and establish Sihanoukville as a key destination on the regional stage.

Bay of Lights

Bay of Lights is a pioneering development reshaping the skyline of Sihanoukville, Cambodia. With an investment of USD 16 billion, this sprawling 934-hectare beachfront project has been meticulously master-planned to feature nine distinctive districts supporting the initiative’s six core pillars: Financial Services, Tourism, Education, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Health & Wellness, as well as Art & Culture. Driven by a vision to create a world-class financial and tourism hub, Bay of Lights design encourages a sense of connectivity between diverse sectors and stimulating economic growth.