PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), the principal subsidiary of PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group, IDX: DOID), secured a USD250 million equivalent Accordion Facility from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA).

The accordion facility builds on BUMA’s existing syndicated financing facility with PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Bank Mandiri), further diversifying its sources of financing.

The accordion facility upsized the syndicated financing facility from USD750 million to USD1 billion.

BCA’s participation underscores the firm trust of Indonesia’s top banks in BUMA’s operational excellence and long-term growth strategy, including the company’s efforts in business diversification.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2025 - PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), the principal subsidiary of PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group, IDX: DOID), further strengthened its financing by securing a USD250 million equivalent Accordion Facility from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA).

The multi-currency facility, which includes up to USD75 million and Rp2.88 trillion from BCA, builds on BUMA’s existing syndicated financing as part of its broader strategy for financial diversification. Initially secured in December 2023 with PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI) and later expanded with PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Bank Mandiri), the expansion of BUMA’s syndicated financing facility demonstrates the robust confidence of Indonesia’s leading banks in BUMA’s track record on operations and growth. With BCA joining the syndication, the total facility is upsized to USD1 billion, further highlighting BUMA’s successful achievements in diversifying funding sources.

Iwan Fuad Salim, Director of Delta Dunia Group, stated, “We are honored by the ongoing support from Indonesia’s leading banks—BNI, Bank Mandiri, and now BCA. BCA’s decision to join the syndication further widens our financial sources and reinforces the Banks’ confidence in BUMA’s track record and strategy. This expanded facility plays a key role in our financing diversification strategy, enhancing our ability to manage resources effectively, and ensuring sustained progress.”

The initial USD750 million syndicated financing facility was strategically structured into two tranches, allowing BUMA to refinance its debts and loans, thus providing financial flexibility until 2029. Simultaneously, this financing facility will be used to fund a transformative acquisition as part of the company’s efforts to diversify its business towards more sustainable practices.

Silfanny Bahar, Director of BUMA, added, “The Accordion Facility from BCA equips BUMA with strengthened financing, enabling BUMA to implement transformative actions that capitalize on current market opportunities swiftly. This facility also reaffirms our commitment to accelerating progress and creating meaningful value for our stakeholders.”

“With the strong backing from our syndicated facility, BUMA is well-positioned for continued success as a diversified global company,” Iwan concluded.

Hashtag: #DeltaDuniaGroup