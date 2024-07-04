Blissful Brides Announces Upcoming BOWS Event, Largest Wedding Show

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 July 2024 - Blissful Brides is thrilled to announce the upcoming Blissful One-Stop Wedding Show (BOWS) 2024, Singapore’s most anticipated wedding event, set to take place on September 28th and 29th at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre from 11 AM to 8 PM. This year’s event promises to be the grandest yet, offering couples a chance to win back deposits from the $50,000 Cash Rebate.

Since its inception in 2005 and now held thrice yearly, BOWS has become a staple in the wedding planning community, bringing together a wide array of wedding products and services under one roof. Attendees can expect performances by wedding musicians, workshops, and endless wedding inspiration, all within a venue tailored to a unique theme for each event. Additionally, couples can explore an extensive range of wedding planning resources, including indoor and outdoor wedding venues, and bridal gown rental in Singapore.

Blissful Brides has continuously strived to create a comprehensive and memorable experience for soon-to-be-married couples. In addition to the vendor offerings, the event will include photo-worthy setups and decorations, catering to both indoor and outdoor wedding plans. With a robust network of trusted suppliers and caterers, BOWS ensures every aspect of wedding planning is covered.

Blissful Brides is Singapore’s premier all-in-one wedding guide, dedicated to helping couples realise their dream weddings with ease and looking to tick off their all-encompassing wedding planning checklist. Offering an extensive array of resources, Blissful Brides aims to make wedding planning enjoyable and stress-free. To further support couples in their wedding planning journey, Blissful Brides offers a suite of free wedding planning tools available on its website. From Wedding Checklist and Wedding Budget Calculator to Guest List and Seating Planner, these tools are designed to streamline the planning process and ensure every detail is meticulously managed.

With over a decade of experience in the wedding industry, Blissful Brides has established strong relationships with vendors. Through the platform, Blissful Brides connects couples with a variety of services, including jewellery, venues, restaurants, and dresses, ensuring every detail of their special day is perfect.

For more information on Blissful Brides and its wide range of wedding-related resources, please visit https://www.blissfulbrides.sg/.

For more details about the event, please visit https://bows.sg.

