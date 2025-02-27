Budget to maintain Hong Kong’s competitiveness amid fiscal consolidation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2025 - Hong Kong SAR’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan delivered his 2025-26 Budget yesterday (February 26), with clear path and initiatives to rein in the deficit, while accelerating the city’s development and maintaining its competitive edge of a low and simple tax regime.

“The key is managing expenditure growth, making good use of the Government’s fiscal resources, and identifying new revenue resources,“ Mr Chan said.

He forecast a consolidated deficit of $87.2 billion for 2024/25 with the Operating Account returning to surplus within two years.

The deficit, Mr Chan said, was largely due to the impact of counter-cyclical measures launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as challenges such as the geopolitical landscape and related disruptions to trade, supply chain, cash flow and sentiment in the investment market.

Under a proposed “reinforced version” of the fiscal consolidation programme, Mr Chan announced a range of measures, including a cumulative reduction of 7% in government expenditure by 2027-28, compared to the level in 2024-25.

The Government has also put forward that the executive authorities, the legislature, the judiciary and members of the District Councils take a pay freeze for 2025-26. That includes, among others, the Chief Executive and all politically appointed officials, and all civil servants.

The civil service establishment will be reduced by 2% each in 2026-27 and 2027-28, with about 10,000 posts expected to be deleted within the next two years.

“The Government has all along endeavoured to deliver more efficient public services to citizens through leveraging technology, streamlining processes and driving the digital transformation of public services,“ Mr Chan said.