BUMA Secures IDR12 Billion Mining Services Contract from PT Persada Kapuas Prima

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2024 - PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk. (”Delta Dunia Group”, IDX: DOID) announced that its subsidiary, PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (”BUMA”), has signed a Mining Services Agreement with PT Persada Kapuas Prima (”PKP”) on August 12, 2024. PKP is a subsidiary of PT Singaraja Putra Tbk (”SINI”), which owns a coal mining concession in Kapuas Regency, Central Kalimantan Province. Under this agreement, BUMA will perform mining service works which include overburden removal and coal mining.

The mining services agreement work will span throughout the Life of Mine, with the initial phase planned for a period of 9 years starting from the fourth quarter of 2024. The initial phase of this mining service work is targeted to produce over 359,330,000 bcm of overburden removal and 60,600,000 tons of coal with contract value more than IDR12 billion or equivalent to more than USD755 million.

Indra Kanoena, BUMA President Director, stated, “We are delighted to announce this new contract with PKP, which further strengthens the industry’s recognition of BUMA’s reputation and expertise in the Indonesian mining sector. The trust placed in us by leading mine owners not only demonstrates BUMA and the Group’s commitment to fostering strong, sustainable relationships but also underscores our dedication to prioritizing the success of our clients.”

This new agreement is a testament to the trust in BUMA’s expertise in providing comprehensive mining services with an end-to-end approach, including overburden removal, mine planning, mining operations, transportation, and mine rehabilitation. With over 25 years of experience, BUMA has excelled in managing complex and challenging mining operations, including those on small islands, solving high-level technical issues such as managing seawater seepage, handling mud, anticipating and managing geotechnical potentials and tidal waves, and even relocating river streams to minimize environmental impacts and achieve optimal operational efficiency. This operational excellence is further supported by the company’s commitment to implementing innovative technology in the mining sector and driving continuous improvement projects.

“At BUMA, we continue to strengthen the foundation for sustainable growth by exploring strategic opportunities and enhancing mutually beneficial relationships to grow together with our partners. With a proactive business development strategy, we focus not only on acquiring and extending contracts but also on creating a stable and sustainable revenue stream. This is part of our efforts to continually improve the quality of our services while managing operational risks,“ Indra concluded.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.