Bupa Hong Kong Champions Inclusivity as Official Healthcare Partner for the China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee

HONG KONG SAR - 28 August 2024 - Championing health, equality, and inclusion, Bupa Hong Kong is proud to announce its role as the Official Healthcare Partner for the China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee, supporting Hong Kong’s Para athletes in their journey to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Bupa Hong Kong is glad to support the Hong Kong China Delegation to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games to compete on the world’s largest stage for para sport. Bupa will also provide on-site healthcare support for Hong Kong Paralympic Day 2024 on December 8, 2024.

Bupa strives to make healthcare better and more accessible for everyone, whether in sports, the workplace, or healthcare. This partnership not only aligns with Bupa’s purpose but also provides us with an opportunity to learn from these remarkable athletes and improve our services.

The President of China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee, Mrs. Jenny Fung Ma Kit Han SBS BBS JP said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bupa Hong Kong as our Official Healthcare Partner. Their commitment to inclusivity and support for our athletes aligns perfectly with our vision and mission of “Building an inclusive world with splendour in Para sports”. This partnership will not only provide support for our team but also inspire Hong Kong to embrace Paralympic Value and celebrate the achievements of our remarkable athletes.”

Fiona Harris, Managing Director of Bupa Hong Kong added, “We are honoured to be the Official Healthcare Partner for the China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee. This partnership aligns perfectly with our purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, and happier lives while making a better world. We are committed to providing unparalleled support to these extraordinary athletes and celebrating their remarkable achievements.”

This partnership is also part of Bupa’s broader commitment to advancing sports inclusivity and making a positive impact in the world. Bupa has demonstrated similar support in other countries, backing the Paralympic teams of Spain, Poland, Chile, Great Britain, Australia, and New Zealand. This global commitment underscores our unwavering dedication to creating a better world for all. Our diverse sports sponsorships, including the USRC Rugby Club and the global All Blacks team, reflect our commitment to promoting health, wellness, and equal opportunities for all athletes.