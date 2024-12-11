CamScanner takes ESG to the next level ahead of 2025 with sustainable education and community support

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 November 2024 - CamScanner, a global leader in document-scanning apps with over 300 million users, ramped up its ESG initiatives ahead of 2025 to focus on global sustainability and supporting higher-education through the company’s innovative management tools for digital documents.

Earlier this year, CamScanner launched the Campus Empowerment Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at supporting university students and faculty in enhancing their academic lives. This program builds on CamScanner’s longstanding commitment to education, which has already benefited nearly 150,000 university students and thousands of schools across more than 100 countries over the past several years. By making education more accessible, CamScanner ensured that students had the tools necessary to thrive in their studies.

In addition to its work in education, CamScanner promoted social responsibility this year by tackling the technology gap in remote areas. In rural South Sulawesi, Indonesia, where villages often have only one print shop that’s relatively expensive, a local resident uses CamScanner to help her neighbors scan and upload their personal documents from the comfort of their homes. Villagers lauded CamScanner for its ability to produce clean, clear scans with just the tap of a button. This reduces the need to seek out print shops or travel several kilometers to government offices, making it possible for many people who previously lacked the means to apply for social security benefits.

CamScanner’s dedication to being environmentally sustainable also enhanced its impact on education and supporting communities. The company’s #LightsOffScreensOff campaign for Earth Hour 2024 encouraged users to turn off non-essential electronics and reduce paper waste. In 2023 alone, CamScanner’s digital impact contributed to preventing 250,000 tons of carbon emissions, equal to planting about 10 million trees.

“CamScanner has long championed ESG, and we will continue to dedicate ourselves to ESG in the future,“ said Kevin Cao General Manager of CamScanner. “We believe sustainable practices and social responsibility are essential for driving positive change and empowering individuals to thrive. 2024 was a fantastic example of that, and 2025 will be even better.”

