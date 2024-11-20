$!Canon Singapore and Temasek Polytechnic Sign MOU to Advance Security Training and Development

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - Canon Singapore (Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.) today announced a strategic partnership with Temasek Polytechnic to advance the professional development of security personnel in Singapore. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed between both parties and witnessed by Ms. Sun Xueling, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs & Ministry of Social and Family Development, at the Security Industry Conference 2024, will see both organisations collaborate on the establishment of a new Security Technology Experience Centre (STEC) located at Temasek Polytechnic.

The state-of-the-art STEC, to be established by Q3 2025, will serve as an immersive, experiential learning hub for security technology training, equipping current and next generation of security professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in the industry.

S

The global security services market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030, fueled by surging demand for security services and solutions from both commercial and government sectors. Canon Singapore and Temasek Polytechnic’s partnership will establish a premier learning hub that facilitates knowledge transfer and play a crucial role in bolstering Singapore’s robust security workforce for the future. The new STEC will also be open to local and international visitors, fostering knowledge sharing and promoting the adoption of innovative security solutions.

“This strategic partnership with Temasek Polytechnic aligns perfectly with Canon’s vision of creating a smarter, safer future for communities and businesses with the power of Smart Surveillance. By collaborating with a leading institution like Temasek Polytechnic, we aim to address the skill gaps in the fast-evolving security industry while contributing to the development of a highly skilled workforce capable of leveraging advanced technologies to create safer and more secure environments,“ said Mr. Norihiro Katagiri, Senior Vice President, Canon Singapore.

“The new experience centre will not only train security professionals, but will also foster industry-academia collaboration, enabling us to work closely with industry experts, academia, and government agencies to shape the future of security in Singapore and beyond,“ Mr. Katagiri added.

The partnership will also involve the development of specialised training programs for mid-career security personnel under Temasek Polytechnic’s Continuing Education and Training (CET) upskilling initiatives. With over 30,000 enrolments currently, the collaboration with Canon Singapore will help address the evolving needs of the security industry, and meet the growing demand for skilled security professionals, including security officers, who consistently remain amongst the top job vacancies yearly in Singapore.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing specialised security technology programmes. By upskilling our security workforce and supporting career transitions, we are not only strengthening individual capabilities but also addressing the dynamic needs of an evolving industry. With the launch of the new Security Technology Experience Centre located at Temasek Polytechnic in 2025, we look forward to sharing knowledge and promoting innovative security solutions to both local and international communities and businesses.” said Mr. Aw Tuan Kee, Deputy Principal of Temasek Polytechnic.

Canon Singapore, as the primary consultant within the MOU, will spearhead the establishment of the STEC, in collaboration with its group of companies, Axis Communications, BriefCam, and Milestone Systems. Together, the companies will offer a comprehensive suite of security and surveillance solutions – including advanced cameras, intelligent video content analytics software and robust video management systems.

Leveraging deep technical expertise from each company, the collaboration will further elevate the capabilities of the new STEC. The combined resources will provide a world-class learning environment for existing security personnel, mid-career switchers, and Temasek Polytechnic students, equipping them with the knowledge and hands-on experience to navigate the complexities of modern security systems.

The strategic MOU between Canon Singapore and Temasek Polytechnic opens the doors to further developments in security technology and workforce training, and will pave the way for future collaborations and innovations in the security industry.

Hashtag: #canon #temasekpolytechic