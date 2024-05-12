BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2024 - Capstone Asset Co., Ltd. proudly unveils Peylaa Phuket Bang Tao, a THB 3.4 billion luxury condominium development in the iconic Bang Tao area of Phuket. Renowned for its world-class attractions and vibrant lifestyle offerings, this neighbourhood provides residents with proximity to Boat Avenue, golf courses, international schools, cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, and more.

The name ‘Peylaa’ originates from an ancient Thai word for time and evokes the word ‘Pearl’ in multiple languages, celebrating Phuket as the ‘Pearl of the Andaman.’ This concept reflects the ethos of ‘Living the Moment,‘ inviting residents to savour life’s most memorable moments amidst the natural beauty of Phuket. The Project spans 10-3-09 rai (17,236 sq.m.) and comprises 408 units in three elegant seven-story buildings, arranged around a vast courtyard occupying 40% of the site area. This layout ensures a tranquil, low-density living environment surrounded by lush greenery.

Featuring a ‘modern tropical’ exterior complemented by ‘coastal chic’ interiors, the development offers various unit types, including 1-bedroom layouts starting at 45 sq.m., 2-bedroom options of 82 sq.m. and 90 sq.m., and combined 3-bedroom units at 127 sq.m. All units are sold fully furnished for a seamless move-in experience.

Over 3,000 sq.m. of amenities cater to residents’ productivity and well-being while meeting the diverse needs of all ages and lifestyles. These include a welcome lounge, three 25-metre swimming pools, a kids’ pool, a fully equipped gym with a boxing ring, private Pilates and yoga studios, an ice bath, a tennis court, dedicated barbecue areas with outdoor seating, a co-working space, a library, a playground, and a multifunctional pavilion for private events. Additional conveniences include a shuttle service, 204 car parking spaces (a 50% parking ratio), and 55 motorcycle parking spaces, ensuring practical everyday living in the Bang Tao area.

To provide a flexible ownership experience is another key highlight, with plans to introduce professional property management services and an on-site rental management counter staffed with leasing experts. This enhances quality of life and maximizes income-earning potential for owners.

A branded upscale hotel and curated commercial spaces are also planned as part of the broader mixed-use development, occupying approximately 2 rai (3,200 sq.m.). These additions will elevate the living experience and reinforce the development’s premium positioning.

Presales begin December 9th, 2024, with the official sales gallery opening in Q2 2025.

Mr. Titiwat Kuvijitsuwan, Chief Executive Officer at Capstone Asset Co., Ltd., stated, “Peylaa Phuket Bang Tao redefines luxury residential living, emphasizing harmony with nature and sophistication. It targets buyers seeking a serene lifestyle amidst Andaman coastal beauty. With its rich cultural heritage and growing infrastructure, including the Phase 2 expansion of Phuket International Airport and the Kathu-Patong Expressway, Phuket’s appeal as a top leisure destination will only strengthen. Confident in this potential, we are investing heavily in the architectural features, high-quality materials, and functional designs of this low-density luxury development.”

Ms. Artitaya Kasemlawan, Head of Residential Sales Project at CBRE (Thailand) Co., Ltd., added, “Phuket’s strong reputation as a premier vacation destination and robust market fundamentals continue to drive buyer confidence. International tourist arrivals increased by 42% year-on-year by Q3 2024, while hotel occupancy reached 71.5% in H1 2024—the highest in five years. Consequently, the vacation home market has flourished, with annual sales in 2023 rising 150% from 2022, marking the highest in the island’s history. Sales in H1 2024 have maintained this momentum, with a 142% half-on-half increase. Supported by strong rental yields, healthy occupancy rates, and steady capital appreciation, Phuket is increasingly viewed as a wealth storage destination.”

CBRE is confident that Peylaa Phuket Bang Tao, with its prime location, innovative design, and low-density concept, is perfectly tailored to meet the needs of discerning buyers, whether for personal living or investment. Its attractive launch pricing in a buoyant market is expected to generate strong demand. We are thrilled to partner with Capstone Asset, whose vision and track record in the luxury segment will be instrumental in delivering a truly outstanding development”.

https://capstone-asset.com/

Hashtag: #CapstoneAsset #PeylaaPhuketBangTao

