CEIBS ranks #1 Worldwide in FT’s EMBA Ranking for the First Time

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - The CEIBS Global EMBA (GEMBA) programme has been named #1 in the world in the Financial Times 2024 EMBA Ranking, marking its first ever appearance at the top of the authoritative list. Announced in the same year that CEIBS celebrates the 30th anniversary of its founding, this remarkable achievement marks CEIBS as the first business school on the Chinese mainland to reach the top spot in the FT’s international rankings. It also caps off years of sustained progress. Prior to this year, the CEIBS GEMBA programme spent four consecutive years at #2; before that, it had spent two consecutive years in the top five. This consistent performance and steady improvement highlight not only the exceptional quality of the programme, but also its unwavering commitment to excellence.

The GEMBA alumni community exemplifies CEIBS’ mission to bridge China with the world, nurturing a robust network of over 2,300 esteemed leaders and entrepreneurs within CEIBS’ wider extensive alumni network of over 30,000 members. Equipped with “China Depth, Global Breadth,“ these alumni represent nearly 50 countries and regions, driving global economic and commercial exchange and enhancing CEIBS’ international footprint. Supported by numerous vibrant student clubs, including the new Going-Global Club aimed at constructing a platform to assist CEIBS students and alumni in globalizing their businesses, the GEMBA alumni network offers more than just short-term educational benefits.

The fact that the CEIBS Global EMBA programme is now ranked #1 in the world represents the culmination of years of dedication, excellence, and accomplishment; that it comes in the year of our 30th anniversary makes this achievement all the more momentous. As we look to the future, we are confident that CEIBS’ alumni, faculty and staff will continue to drive the development of the business world and achieve even greater success.