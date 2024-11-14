CGTN：G20 pushes for global cooperation to eradicate hunger and poverty

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2024 - The first-ever Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty will be officially launched at the upcoming 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, marking a further step towards the goal of eliminating extreme hunger worldwide by the United Nations’ 2030 deadline.

The nascent initiative was pre-launched by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Ministerial Meeting of the G20 Task Force in July 2024. The idea for this initiative was proposed at the previous G20 summit by Lula, who stated that eradicating hunger and poverty is one of the three central tasks of Brazil’s G20 presidency.

Due to factors ranging from natural disasters to regional conflicts, the poverty issue has become increasingly noticeable in recent years. Between 713 and 757 million people may have faced hunger in 2023, meaning one in every 11 people in the world, according to the annual report on the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World released by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization in July.

The report highlights a clear trend of rising undernourishment in Africa, while progress is being made in Latin America and the Caribbean. It also showed that the prevalence of undernourishment in Brazil fell to 3.9 percent in 2023, marking the first year of Lula’s new administration.

At the ministerial meeting, Lula stated that nothing in the 21st century is as absurd and unacceptable as the persistence of hunger and poverty, adding that addressing this issue through the global alliance is a priority for Brazil’s G20 presidency.

Amid the ongoing hunger crisis worldwide, especially in developing countries, the upcoming G20 summit – where eradicating hunger and poverty is one of the top priorities – is expected to be of great practical significance.

Xu Feibiao, director of the Center for BRICS and G20 Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, stated that the G20 summit could provide global solutions, noting that both Brazil and China have made significant achievements in the fight against hunger and poverty.

In 2023, Lula launched the Brazil Without Hunger program. With 20 different actions and projects, the program, which has a total investment of more than $70 billion, reduced the number of people in Brazil suffering from severe food insecurity from 33 million to 8.7 million in just one year, said Valeria Burity, special secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger of Brazil, in an interview with a Chinese news portal in November.