SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2025 - As Southeast Asia emerges as a hub for conversational commerce, Crescendo Lab is redefining customer engagement with AI-powered solutions. With the conversational AI market projected to exceed $18 billion by 2026 and messaging adoption surpassing 90% in Asia, seamless communication is now essential for businesses.

Expanding into Singapore, Crescendo Lab integrates AI-powered tools with WhatsApp, empowering local businesses to enhance customer interactions, streamline operations, and drive sales. Having pioneered conversational commerce in Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand, Crescendo Lab unifies marketing, customer service, and sales within a single platform.

The Singapore hub will support local businesses in optimizing WhatsApp for better customer engagement, stronger brand loyalty, and increased conversions.

Leveraging Singapore’s Strategic Position for AI-Driven Expansion

Jin Hsueh, Co-Founder & CEO, highlighted Singapore’s critical role in shaping the future of AI-driven business, stating: “Singapore isn’t just a hub—it’s the heartbeat of Southeast Asia’s digital evolution. As businesses navigate an increasingly connected world, we are committed to empowering them with AI-powered commerce that breaks barriers, deepens relationships, and drives lasting growth. By collaborating with enterprises, government agencies, and global stakeholders, we aim to create a future where businesses don’t just compete—they lead.”

Crescendo Lab’s expansion to Singapore reinforces its commitment to building a robust conversational commerce ecosystem. Leveraging WhatsApp’s 80% penetration and LINE’s proven success, the company aims to transform customer interactions into business outcomes, positioning itself as a leader in Southeast Asia.

Conversational Commerce: Bridging the Gap Between Brands and Customers

In today’s market, business communication remains largely transactional, making it difficult for brands to build meaningful customer relationships. Traditional marketing blasts and disconnected service channels fail to engage users in real time, leading to missed opportunities for retention and loyalty.

Unlike traditional one-way promotions or fragmented customer service models, their conversational commerce technology reduces manual work through seamless CRM integration. They empower businesses with real-time conversion tracking and actionable insights, enabling them to respond swiftly to evolving customer needs and maximize growth opportunities.

AI SaaS Empowers WhatsApp: Driving Deeper Engagement Beyond Traditional Marketing

Crescendo Lab harnesses AI-driven solutions in the MarTech and SalesTech domains to deliver unified messaging and robust user engagement across platforms such as LINE, Messenger, Instagram, and SMS. Now extending its global footprint to WhatsApp, the company benefits from data—such as Statista’s finding that over 80% of Singapore’s population uses WhatsApp with open rates between 95% and 98%—that underscores the superiority of this channel over conventional marketing methods.

Key features include:

Cross-Channel Conversation & Data Consolidation

An Omnichannel Inbox paired with a Consolidated Customer Data Hub aggregates messages from multiple platforms and centralizes user information, providing marketing, support, and sales teams with a 360-degree view of customer interactions. This comprehensive insight helps reduce marketing costs, boost conversion rates, and enhance overall service efficiency.

AI-Driven Operational Efficiency

Advanced algorithms enable real-time consumer engagement and precise recommendations. Automated replies, content expansion features, and cross-department collaboration tools streamline operations and optimize internal workflows.

Reliable, High-Capacity Message Delivery

Crescendo Lab’s Message Delivery System (MDS) ensures 99.99% uptime, handling high-volume outreach with LINE processing up to 50,000 messages per second. Beyond scale, they prioritize security, protecting users from fraudulent WhatsApp scams. They also help businesses navigate the Meta business verification process, guiding them to obtain a verified badge that enhances trust and strengthens customer connections.

Secured and Encrypted Communication via WhatsApp

By replacing standard SMS with WhatsApp, businesses benefit from secure, interactive, and easily trackable messaging. Leveraging Singapore’s exceptional WhatsApp open rates, enterprises can forge deeper customer relationships and drive higher engagement.

These innovations have captured global attention, fueling heightened demand across diverse markets.

By the Numbers: The Impact of Crescendo Lab

Driving Business Growth

6X User Growth – Click Broker, Thailand’s leading online insurance brokerage, achieved a sixfold increase in users with Crescendo Lab’s AI-powered solutions.

400K+ Active Users – Nissan Taiwan’s LINE Official Account has grown to over 400,000 users, adding 1,000+ new followers monthly.

Boosting Engagement & Efficiency

88% Open Rate – Click Broker improved engagement while reducing messaging costs through AI-powered tagging and push management.

Expanding Market Reach

211% & 75% Growth – Message volumes surged in Thailand (+211%) and Japan (+75%) in Q4 2024, reflecting increased adoption of conversational commerce.

Crescendo Lab’s AI-powered solutions are driving significant growth, higher engagement, and expanded market reach for businesses across Southeast Asia, transforming customer communication and delivering measurable business impact.

