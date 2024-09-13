Digital Business Lab Strengthens APAC Presence with New Office in Shenzhen, China

HONG KONG SAR - 13 September 2024 - Digital Business Lab, a Hong Kong-born social media agency with 11 years of expertise across Asia, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Shenzhen, China.

This expansion builds on the agency’s established presence in Hong Kong and Singapore, marking a significant step in its efforts to deepen connections within mainland China and further establish its role in the evolving APAC social media landscape.

“Last year, 40% of our top clients were mainland Chinese tech companies seeking support across Southeast Asia and globally; therefore, we logically seized the initiative to set up a new branch in Shenzhen to closely serve our new clients and partners in their strategic expansion,“ says Albin Lix, Founder and CEO of Digital Business Lab.

The agency has successfully run campaigns in over 13 Asian countries, serving over 200 brands from the technology, finance, luxury, food & beverage industries and beyond. This includes supporting brands like Alibaba, DreameTech, and Ant Financial in building their presence across different Asian cultures and regions and assisting Chinese companies like DreameTech and Ant Group expand their global reach.

The office will further allow Digital Business Lab to immerse itself in the Greater Bay Area’s tech culture and social media ecosystem, offering clients enhanced opportunities for collaboration and growth.

Albin Lix added, “In the first half of 2024, we leveraged platforms like Xiaohongshu to drive engagement for major events such as the AIA Carnival and Hong Kong Rugby Sevens, capturing fresh interest from mainland Chinese audiences. With our new presence in Shenzhen, we are poised to continue aligning marketing strategies with business objectives, helping clients across the APAC region shorten their conversion funnels and achieve tangible results.”

As Digital Business Lab expands, this growth reflects geographical expansion and the agency’s ongoing commitment to helping clients shorten their conversion funnels by aligning social media strategies with business goals across the APAC region.