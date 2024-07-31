$!Discover the EEE rating for Sustainable Tourism in Thailand

THAILAND, BANGKOK - 31 July 2024 - Sustainable tourism is a crucial approach to promoting environmentally and socially responsible travel. Effective hygiene management is central to this, especially in the current era where tourists demand higher standards of hygiene and cleanliness. Utilizing biotechnology to enhance cleaning efficiency while being eco-friendly is the most suitable option.

Dr. Watson Ariyaphuttarat, President of the Thai Biotech Industry Association, stated that the association aims to promote tourism through biotechnology for effective hygiene management. This approach not only reduces the use of harmful chemicals but also fosters efficient waste management, reducing long-term environmental impact, which is essential for sustainable tourism. In this mission, the Thai Biotech Industry Association collaborates with the Sustainism Project, Mahidol University’s Faculty of Environment, and Suan Dusit University’s Faculty of Science and Technology as academic advisors, along with certification from the Department of Climate Change and Environment, enhances the credibility and international acceptance of this initiative.

Participating tourism businesses, such as mass transit, restaurants, hotels, and various tourist attractions, will receive the EEE symbol. This symbol signifies their support for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) , such as

SDG 6 Clean Water and Sanitation, The use of bioproducts reduces chemical discharge into water sources and improves water quality.

SDG 12 Responsible Consumption and Production, Promoting eco-friendly products reduces waste and supports sustainable production.

SDG 14 Life Below Water, Reducing the discharge of toxic chemicals into the sea helps preserve marine environments.

A case study of BTS Group Holdings, a major mass transit provider in Thailand, highlights their outstanding alignment with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. BTS Group has achieved a top 1% position in the S&P Global ESG Scores for sustainable companies worldwide. They have partnered with KEEEN, a company specializing in eco-friendly bioproducts, to support and enhance their ESG-driven business practices. This collaboration demonstrates both organizations’ commitment to creating a sustainable society and protecting the environment.

Similarly, Bangkok Airways has adopted biotechnology innovations from KEEEN for maintaining their office buildings, parking bays, and aircraft maintenance areas. This elevates their standards for hygiene management and environmental management, effectively reducing environmental impact while enhancing staff safety and hygiene. Additionally, this effort improves the airline’s image and credibility among investors.

The EEE symbol reassures tourists that their journey will be safe and environmentally responsible. The adoption of biotechnology reduces carbon emissions, making Thailand an attractive and credible destination for sustainable tourism on the global stage.

Mr. Nithee Sriprae, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that Thailand’s tourism industry significantly contributes to the country’s economy and its reputation as a premier global tourist destination. The combination of Thailand’s rich culture, warm hospitality, breathtaking natural beauty, and diverse cultural experiences has made it a favorite among travelers worldwide. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recognizes the importance of sustainable tourism and has implemented policies to minimize negative impacts on the environment, society, and culture, while maximizing economic benefits. By promoting sustainable tourism practices, TAT aims to ensure the long-term sustainability of the tourism industry in Thailand, attracting environmentally conscious tourists and maintaining the country’s position as a top destination.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is collaborating with the Sustainism Project on this sustainable tourism mission. They are selecting restaurants, hotels, and tourist attractions that adhere to TAT’s sustainable tourism policies to assure global travelers who prioritize social and environmental responsibility.

TAT’s perspective on welcoming foreign tourists goes beyond providing friendly service; we aim to offer them authentic Thai experiences that will leave a lasting impression and inspire them to become ambassadors for Thai tourism. Through initiatives highlighting Thai cuisine, Muay Thai, cultural festivals, and efforts to target specific market segments, TAT expects the tourism industry to grow significantly in 2024. By offering diverse travel experiences and committing to sustainable development, Thailand will remain a top destination for travelers seeking memorable and warm, sustainable hospitality.

Additionally, TAT’s collaboration with the Michelin Guide Thailand is an excellent opportunity to boost international tourists’ confidence in Thai cuisine. This partnership will create jobs, generate income, and stimulate economic spending. Moreover, it will elevate the standards of Thai cuisine to be on par with global benchmarks.

Mr. Chamnan Srisawat, Chairman of the Tourism Council of Thailand, stated that tourist trends are changing. Tourists are becoming more aware of environmental and social issues and are placing greater importance on sustainable tourism. As representatives of the private sector in tourism, we aim to design travel experiences that respond more to sustainability. Partnering with Sustainism Project allows us to effectively drive sustainability initiatives, providing partners to co-create, design, and drive sustainable tourism to become a reality.

Initially, our goal is to curate a list of at least 100 restaurants that meet sustainability criteria to cater to tourists seeking sustainable dining experiences. We will award the EEE Symbol to restaurants that meet our standards and promote these venues to global tourists through our O2O network and media partners both locally and internationally.

Looking ahead, it is expected that Thailand’s sustainable tourism industry will play a crucial role in enhancing the country’s capabilities, welcoming up to 40 million tourists by 2026 and generating over 3.6 trillion baht in revenue.

