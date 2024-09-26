Dusit International partners with Paljor Global Corp for South Asian expansion

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Paljor Global Corp Private Limited, a leading Nepalese investment firm and luxury carpet manufacturer, to seek opportunities to introduce Dusit’s diverse offerings in Nepal and throughout South Asia.

Building on their successful collaboration at Dusit Princess Kathmandu—owned by Paljor Global Corp and managed by Dusit International—the partnership aims to leverage Paljor Global Corp’s strong presence in the South Asian market to identify and secure hotel projects for management by Dusit Hotels and Resorts, establish distribution channels for Dusit Foods, and collaborate on hospitality education initiatives through Dusit Hospitality Education.

Alongside Dusit Princess Kathmandu, Dusit International also operates the luxury Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel in Nepal. Both properties opened in July last year. In the hospitality sector, Paljor Global Corp also owns Hotel Tibet Pvt. Ltd., Hotel Tibet International Pvt. Ltd., and Yakety Yak Hostel, Kathmandu.

To further Dusit’s presence in the country, Paljor Global Corp will leverage its network to find opportunities for Dusit’s established brand lineup that includes Dusit Thani (luxury), dusitD2 (lifestyle/midscale), Dusit Princess (midscale), Dusit Suites (upscale/long stay), and ASAI Hotels (affordable lifestyle), as well as recently launched brands Devarana – Dusit Retreats (wellness luxury), and Dusit Collection (bespoke luxury). Beyond Nepal, Paljor Global Corp will actively seek hotel projects for Dusit’s brands in countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Tibet, Bhutan, and northeast India, where Dusit has either yet to establish a presence or is in the early stages of expansion.

Additionally, Paljor Global Corp aims to collaborate with Dusit’s hospitality education institutions, including Dusit Thani College, which offers a competency-based curriculum rooted in industry-driven learning, and The Food School, Thailand’s first multinational culinary school, to develop and launch a vocational education programme that will help to elevate the next generation of hospitality professionals and empower them to build successful and fulfilling careers.

Dusit and Paljor Global Corp will also seek opportunities for Dusit Gastro, a subsidiary of Dusit Foods, which sources premium ingredients such as organic rice from small-scale farms in northeastern Thailand, and offers high-quality ready-to-cook products, including curry pastes, par-baked pastries, and innovative frozen items, to bring its various products to the hotel, restaurant, café, and catering industry in Nepal.

Leveraging the growing number of Nepalese tourists to Dusit’s home base of Thailand, Paljor Global Corp also aims to create travel packages that include stays at Dusit Hotels and Resorts and visits to local attractions.

“This strategic partnership underscores Dusit’s commitment to South Asia and its ability to leverage strong local partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the hospitality industry,“ said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “By joining forces with a trusted partner like Paljor Global Corp, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences that resonate with the local market and contribute to the region’s economic development. Together, we will create lasting memories, inspire future generations, and bring food products to market that sustainably meet the needs of the industry.”

Mr Dorje Gyalsten Lama, Chairman, Paljor Global Corp Private Limited, said, “We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Dusit International and expand our shared vision across South Asia. By exploring opportunities for Dusit’s exceptional hospitality, education, and culinary offerings, we aim to not only enhance the lives of guests, students, and communities but also set new benchmarks for service and sustainability in Nepal and the region. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that uplift lives and inspire future generations.”

Ms Dolma Tsering Lama, Managing Director, Paljor Global Corp Private Limited, said, “Together, with Dusit Education and Dusit Foods, we aim to make a significant impact. This partnership is not just about expansion; it’s about enhancing lives through education and culinary excellence.”