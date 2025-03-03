HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) officially opened on 1 March 2025 as the largest integrated sports and entertainment complex in Hong Kong, setting a new benchmark in design innovation and engineering excellence.

With Arup as the engineering consultant, KTSP is designed to cater to the city’s unique urban environment and its vibrant community, providing an unparalleled experience for visitors and spectators alike.

“Kai Tak Sports Park is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of design, innovation, and sustainability. We’re immensely proud to help realise this new icon for Hong Kong, which will promote community sports and support the hosting of international events in our city.”

- Michael Kwok, East Asia Region Chair, Arup

A venue like no other

Central to the park is the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium, dubbed as the ‘Pearl of the Orient’. Designed to address Hong Kong’s humid sub-tropical climate, the stadium features one of the world’s largest retractable roofs and a flexible pitch surface, allowing the venue to host a variety of events in any weather.

The retractable roof, weighing nearly 4,800 tonnes, operates quietly and can open or close in just 30 minutes using advanced mechanisms similar to railway technology. To support this massive roof, Arup engineered a bespoke structure with four mega trusses spanning between 150m to 180m, anchoring on four bearing-free reinforced concrete towers at the corners to ensure an unobstructed view for every spectator. Building information modelling (BIM) was fully adopted to optimise the structural design, ensuring constructability and minimising steel use.

Given the stadium’s proximity to residential areas, the retractable roof is acoustically sealed when closed, using sound-proof barriers and heavy cladding panels to dampen low-frequency sound, making the stadium one of the most efficient soundproofing sports facilities in the world.

Spectator experience redefined

The stadium boasts a pioneering air-conditioning system activated when the roof is closed. This system adopts a bowl cooling method with individual outlets beneath each seat, circulating cool air in spectator areas without having to cool the entire stadium. This approach optimises spectator comfort while enhancing energy efficiency.

The successful implementation of this system is a result of the meticulous coordination and integration between structural and MEP engineering. Advanced precast construction techniques have been used alongside an innovative multi-trade integrated MEP (MiMEP) design approach, setting high standards in both functionality and sustainability.

Seamless accessibility for visitors

Pedestrian access to KTSP is seamlessly integrated at the podium level, ensuring safe and convenient visitor movement without the need to cross busy roads. The facilities throughout the park are interconnected through thoughtfully designed paths and walkways, enhancing the visitor experience.

Arup’s total engineering services for KTSP extend to the 10,000-seat Kai Tak Arena, the 5,000-seat Youth Sports Ground, and various retail and leisure spaces.

“Working closely with our clients and partners, our multidisciplinary engineering team has overcome numerous challenges to bring Kai Tak Sports Park to life. We’ve accomplished something incredible together, delivering a vibrant hub that will enrich the community.”

- Ben Lam, Project Director of Kai Tak Sports Park, Arup

Working in close collaboration with the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Kai Tak Sports Park Limited, Hip Hing Engineering Co. Ltd, Populous, Simon Kwan & Associates Ltd., and ADI Limited, Arup provided civil, structural, geotechnical and building services engineering, as well as traffic, fire engineering, façade, acoustics, audio-visual, sports lighting, advanced digital engineering, security, environmental and sustainability consulting.