ESG Achievement Awards 2023/2024 Winners Presented

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2024 - Founded by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) and co-organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA), the ESG Achievement Awards 2023/2024 (Awards) held its Presentation Ceremony cum Luncheon at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong today. Continuously supported by the ESG Data Partner Hang Seng Indexes Limited (HSIL), this year’s Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of 25 organisations and individuals in advancing sustainable development, fulfilling social responsibilities, and exemplifying outstandIing corporate governance across nine award categories.

ESG Achievement Awards has walked through its fourth edition this year, having earned public recognition, with keen participation from businesses and organisations from a broad spectrum of disciplines and sizes covering listed companies, non-listed companies and non-government/profit organisations. Notably, this year’s Awards have received generous support from its ESG Data Partner, Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited. The theme of this year’s Awards, “Driving Positive Change: Innovations in Sustainable Practices and Responsible Risk Management,“ highlights the vital role of innovative strategies in addressing contemporary challenges. By recognising these efforts, the Awards aim to inspire a collective commitment to creating a more sustainable future for businesses and communities alike. As the industry leaders are increasingly prioritising the assessment of issues’ influence on financial performance, reputation, risk exposure, and corporate value, the Awards have acknowledged the organisations that approach environmental and social risks with creative thinking, curiosity, and strategic acumen, while considering diverse stakeholder perspectives, to be better equipped to navigate the challenges posed by ESG issues.

The Guest of Honour, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Joseph H. L. Chan, JP shared in his welcome speech, “As Asia’s leading financial centre, Hong Kong is well positioned to channel investment to green transformation of the economy in China, Asia, and beyond. The Hong Kong SAR government is committed to working closely to all our partners and stakeholders to drive the green transformation of our economy and tackle the challenge of climate change. At the same time, we will continue strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a leading internation green sustainable financial centre.”

Mr Paul Pong, Co-founder of IESGB said, “This year, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment in the global ESG landscape. The focus and theme of this year’s Awards, ‘Driving Positive Change: Innovations in Sustainable Practices and Responsible Risk Management,‘ encapsulate the ethos of organisations and professionals who act as catalysts for positive transformation through their sustainable practices. Let us remember that the achievements we celebrate are not just individual or corporate milestones but significant contributions to a collective journey towards sustainability.”

Mr Vincent Pang, Chairman of the Awards’ Jury Panel mentioned, “Businesses are focusing on how issues affect their performance. In Hong Kong, companies are using advanced technologies to support ESG innovation. Organisations that tackle environmental and social challenges will be well prepared. This year’s theme, “Driving Positive Change,“ highlights our important work in sustainability.”

This year’s awards are honored to award two honorary awards. The winner of the Honorary ESG Pioneering Organisation Award is the Hong Kong Women’s Foundation, and the winner of the Honorary ESG Iconic Star Award is Dr. Christina Dean. Selected by IESGB, The Women’s Foundation has significantly empowered women and girls in Hong Kong through impactful initiatives like the “ Mentoring Programme for Women Leaders,“ equipping over 1,500 individuals with essential skills in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Meanwhile, Dr. Christina Dean, founder of the NGO, Redress & The R Collective, has emerged as a trailblazer in sustainable fashion over the past 17 years, advocating for a green, low-impact lifestyle and promoting circularity in the fashion industry. Together, these leaders drive positive change through innovative sustainable practices and responsible risk management, inspiring communities to tackle social and environmental challenges for a more equitable future.

IESGB is devoted to driving and innovating the delivery of ESG commitment by businesses and stakeholders. This annual awards program serves as a platform for leaders and industry professionals from various industries to establish themselves as frontiers, as well as achieve compelling ESG results through the exchange of experience and practices. IESGB looks forward to more participation from businesses in the next edition and will work with corporates and NGOs to promote ESG in the community.

For more information on the ESG Achievement Awards 2023/2024, please visit www.iesgbawards.org.

For the Awards Presentation Ceremony images, please click HERE.