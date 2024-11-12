EXIMBANK & VISA Officially Launch Visa Direct Service

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2024 - On December 10, 2024, Eximbank proudly joined hands with Visa to officially launch the Visa Direct service, a transformative step in redefining cross-border financial transactions. Held at Eximbank’s Head Office, this prestigious event brought together Eximbank’s leadership, Visa representatives, and distinguished guests to celebrate this innovative milestone.

Visa Direct offers an exceptional opportunity for Eximbank customers, enabling fast and secure international money transfers in real-time through Visa’s global network. This service not only meets the increasing demands of both individual and business clients but also reaffirms Eximbank’s commitment to providing modern, efficient, and customer-centric financial solutions. With Visa Direct, customers can send funds directly to Visa cards in more than 190 countries and territories, with processing times as quick as 30 minutes in countries and territories supporting Fast Funds. The service simplifies the transfer process, requiring only the recipient’s Visa card information, while ensuring high security through advanced encryption technology and competitive fees. With transfer limits of up to $25,000 per transaction, $50,000 per day, and $200,000 per month, Visa Direct offers an optimal financial solution for fast, secure, and cost-effective international transfers, built on Visa’s reliable payment platform, making it the ideal choice for Eximbank customers.

“The launch of Visa Direct reflects our steadfast commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. Partnering with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, empowers us to provide unparalleled financial convenience and connectivity for our customers, setting a new benchmark in seamless global transactions.”

Representing Visa, Ms. Dang Tuyet Dung, Visa Country Manager of Vietnam and Laos, highlighted:

“We are delighted to collaborate with Eximbank to introduce Visa Direct service in Vietnam. This collaboration leverages Visa’s secure network and Eximbank’s strong customer base, delivering fast, safe, and borderless money transfer solutions. Together, we aim to drive financial innovation and contribute to a thriving digital economy.”

The event’s highlight was the ceremonial launch of Visa Direct, symbolizing the boundless potential of this collaboration. Attendees witnessed captivating presentations that showcased Visa Direct’s advanced features and its impact on enhancing cross-border payment experiences for individuals and businesses alike.

The event concluded with heartfelt gratitude from the organizers and an inspiring vision for the future. Eximbank and Visa envision expanding Visa Direct’s applications to include additional use cases like B2C and C2B payments and new endpoints, such as account and wallet transfers. Together, they aim to lead the way in innovation, advancing Vietnam’s digital transformation and financial inclusion.

As one of the pioneers in financial innovation, Eximbank continues to set the standard for excellence in international trade and financial services. The introduction of Visa Direct solidifies Eximbank’s position as a trusted partner, empowering customers on their global financial journeys.