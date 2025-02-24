Expanding Access to Sharia Financial Markets, BUMA Offers Its Inaugural Sukuk

•PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), a subsidiary of PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group, IDX: DOID), offers its inaugural Sukuk Ijarah, marking another historic milestone in its financial diversification strategy.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 February 2025 - PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), the principal subsidiary of PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group, IDX: DOID), announces the offering of Sukuk Ijarah I BUMA 2025 (the Sukuk), its inaugural Sukuk. With a maximum amount of Rp2 trillion, the Sukuk offering marks another historic milestone in the Group’s financial diversification strategy, expanding the Group’s investor base into Sharia financial markets.

Sukuk, often referred to as an Islamic bond, is a Sharia-compliant financial instrument similar to conventional bonds but structured to generate returns from underlying asset performance instead of interest, ensuring adherence to Sharia financial principles. The Sukuk Ijarah I BUMA 2025 is offered in three series: Series A with a duration of 370-day tenor, Series B with a 3-year tenor, and Series C with a 5-year tenor, starting from the issuance date. Quarterly Ijarah Fee payments will begin on June 20, 2025, with final bullet payments upon maturity in March 2026, 2028, and 2030. The bookbuilding period takes place from February 24 to March 7, 2025.

Iwan Fuad Salim, Director of Delta Dunia Group, stated, “The offering of Sukuk Ijarah I BUMA 2025 marks another key milestone in our financing strategy, diversifying our financing sources while enhancing operational capabilities. The strong investor demand for our recently oversubscribed BUMA II 2024 Bond underscores confidence in BUMA’s financial strength and disciplined execution. The Sukuk offering further reinforces our credibility and ability to secure diverse funding sources for sustained growth.”

The global Sukuk market continues to expand, driven by rising demand for Sharia-compliant financial instruments and increased government and corporate issuances. Southeast Asia—particularly Indonesia and Malaysia—continues to be a key region, benefiting from a mature Sharia financial ecosystem, strong regulatory frameworks, and established financial institutions. With the global Sukuk market projected to surpass $1 trillion in outstanding assets by 2025, Indonesia is expected to play a major role in sustaining this momentum [1], offering significant opportunities for issuers and investors alike.

“By tapping into the growing Sharia financial market, the Group builds on its diversified financing sources, strengthens its capital structure, broadens its investor base, and reinforces its commitment to financial resilience and operational excellence,“ Iwan added.

BUMA successfully secured an A+ Syariah rating from PT Pemeringkat Efek Indonesia (Pefindo) and Fitch Ratings, reflecting the company’s financial stability and low default risk profile.

Silfanny Bahar, Director of BUMA, added, “The proceeds from Sukuk Ijarah I BUMA 2025 will be strategically allocated to support BUMA’s long-term growth in Indonesia—50% for capital expenditures, particularly heavy equipment, and 50% for working capital. This initiative strengthens financial resilience while ensuring operational efficiency. BUMA is committed to seizing this momentum to enhance its overall competitive advantage. With a well-defined strategy that expands into mine ownership, commodities, and diversified financing sources, we remain confident in generating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

The Sukuk Ijarah I BUMA 2025 offering is supported by leading arrangers PT BCA Sekuritas, PT BNI Sekuritas, and PT Sucor Sekuritas, with PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia as the trustee.

