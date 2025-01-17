$!“Fashion Meets Future: Designing Tomorrow, Defining Today” FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow Returns to Paris Fashion Week 2024

-> Supported by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) again and premiering the enhanced AR try-on kiosk 2.0.1

-> Collaborating with cross-disciplinary tech trailblazers, Avery Dennison, Genesis-One and ZERO10, to unleash the synergy of digital fashion

-> Featuring digital fashion creations from all together 6, Hong Kong and international designers from 25 Sep to 1 Oct

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 September 2024 - Originating in Hong Kong and resonating worldwide, FabriX’s influence has gracefully crossed borders. After its successful international debut at London and Paris Fashion Weeks in 2023, FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow returns to the global fashion epicenter, Paris, once again this year.

Established in 2022 by PMQ with the support of the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA, formerly CreateHK), FabriX was conceptualised as a platform for Hong Kong’s visionary fashion designers to unveil their digital fashion creations on virtual runways around the globe. Since then, FabriX has evolved into a global platform, marking our presence at two of Europe’s most prestigious fashion weeks in 2023.

The mission is clear: to emerge as the definitive Digital Fashion Hub and Curated Marketplace, where innovative artistry meets commercial potential. FabriX is committed to weaving a future where digital fashion is a seamless part of everyday life by foresting connections and collaboration with global digital fashion communities, industry associations, fashion houses, tech innovators, key influencers and the media.

This year, FabriX supported by Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) once again to present the Digital Fashion Roadshow at Paris Fashion Week 2024, from 25 September till 1 October 2024 at the Palais de Tokyo. Join us and experience FabriX’s unique phygital fashion curation and stay connected with FabriX on social media for exclusive updates and content.

FabriX is curated by a team of experienced creative drivers lead by Shin Wong, FabriX Project Director along with Designer’s Curator, Declan Chan, exploring the best tech partner in the world, with the unlimited support by William To, Executive Director of PMQ, bringing a new dimension to the virtual fashion experience.

Enhanced AR try-on kiosk 2.0.1 premiers in Paris

At the heart of the FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow at Paris Fashion Week 2024 is the FabriX AR Try-on Kiosk, where visitors can effortlessly try on, capture selfies and pre-order digital fashion pieces - including exclusive made-for-Roblox avatar outfits. Premiering in Paris, the enhanced Kiosk 2.0.1 comes with improved features from new technology collaborators. AR enabled mirror and photobooth hybrid allows users to digitally try-on items, collect their digital outfit photos and directly acquire their favourite digital fashion items on online platform. With a truly immersive “See Now - Try Now - Buy Now” shopping experience, fashion retail is redefined through digital pixels. Prepare to be captivated by this immersive phygital fashion retail experience, showcasing the breathtaking ideation from Hong Kong to the world.

Collaborating with tech trailblazers to reshape digital fashion

FabriX is collaborating with some of the most innovative tech trailblazers, each striving to push boundaries and offer ground-breaking tools and solutions, and together we aim at creating exponential synergy which allows digital fashion to go further and beyond.

(In alphabetical order)

Avery Dennison, Embelex

Avery Dennison is a global leader in materials science and digital identification solutions that provides a wide range of branding and information solutions that optimise labour and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers.

Avery Dennison’s @Embelex product portfolio includes apparel branding labels and tags digitally enabled with NFC or RFID technologies, as well as software applications that bridge the physical and digital to enhance consumer experience.

As part of the FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow 2024, Avery Dennison has provided NFC-enabled digital woven badges for the featured designers. These custom-designed badges can be triggered using NFC-enabled smartphones to connect to specialised digital content and information, offering new opportunities for engagement with buyers, guests and the media at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Genesis-One

Genesis-One by Virtual Touch is transforming the fashion industry with its innovative virtual stores, online-to-offline selling platform and digitalisation services. By offering a comprehensive digital ecosystem, Genesis-One empowers fashion creators to establish their brands without the high upfront costs and complexities of production, logistics and inventory management. With advanced 3D and AI-enabled design tools, an integrated marketplace and a pre-order system, creators can easily design, produce and launch products directly to the market.

This fully-automated, on-demand model delivers efficiency and sustainability - allowing creators to focus on design, marketing and crafting unique customer experiences for their brands. Exclusively for the FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow 2024, physical versions of selected digital fashion pieces and FabriX merchandise are now available for online purchase

https://www.genesis-one.co/fabrixworld/creation, thanks to Genesis-One’s powerful digital tools enabling a simplified, streamlined experience from design to the shelf.

ZERO10

ZERO10 is a pioneering tech company focusing on advanced augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) try-on solutions that bring interactivity, engagement and innovation to fashion, entertainment, sports and retail sectors. Their proprietary AR Mirror software transforms digital screens into powerful business tools, offering virtual try-on capabilities that enhance consumer engagement, collect valuable customer data and improve in-store sales conversion. With the technological support by ZERO10, the designers’ physical creations can now turn into virtual outfits.

DREESX

Leveraging their experience and tech know-how, DRESSX once again, transformed the new FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow 2024 designer’s roster and their designs into a collection of Roblox avatar outfits, allowing users to rock their favourite digital fashion pieces in-game.

6 international designers showcasing their signature designs

This year, FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow brings together remarkable creations by 6 international designers: PONDER.ER, Wilsonkaki hailing from Hong Kong; and Bianca Saunders, Charles de Vilmorin, Florentina Leitner and Paolina Russofrom.

(In alphabetical order)

Bianca Saunders

Bianca Saunders brand gained international acclaim, debuting at London Fashion Week and later at Paris Fashion Week in January 2022. The brand continues to produce two collections annually and participates in various collaborations.

Known for innovative silhouettes and craftsmanship, Saunders often explores body mapping through bespoke prints. She views clothing as a dynamic expression, embracing a multi-disciplinary approach. Rooted in her British Caribbean identity, Saunders’ designs reflect the rich tapestry of Anglo-Caribbean relations.

Charles de Vilmori

Charles de Vilmorin launched his own label in 2020 by posting several images of his creations on Instagram, quickly gaining attention with his distinctive, dreamlike hand-painted motifs.

Known as ‘The Yves Saint Laurent of Gen Z’, his designs were praised by Christian Lacroix. Fashion legend, Jean Paul Gaultier, also sponsored him as an on-schedule guest at haute couture week in January 2021. At the age of 24, he was appointed as the creative director at Rochas two weeks after the show.

In 2023, de Vilmorin took on several high-profile projects such as being the president of the fashion Jury of the 38th edition of the Hyères International Festival and the Artistic Director of the Galeries Lafayette Christmas. In 2024, he launched his first ready-to-wear collection and collaborated with Moet & Chadon and chef Yannick Alléno in designing the Moet restaurant in Paris.

Florentina Leitner

Created in February 2022, the brand is the eponymous label of Austrian designer Florentina

Leitner. She graduated with Bachelor’s and Master’s of Arts from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and worked for Dries van Noten before launching her label.

With a vision to create a bold,fun and vibrant brand for all ages, the brand is characterised by distinctive 3D flowers, floral prints, textile combinations and feminine details - promising to

evoke smiles, and lift moods at every turn. She and her team strive to construct immersive experiences that transport you into a uniquely imaginative world.

Paolina Russo

Paolina Russo seamlessly merges futurism and nostalgia through community-driven craft and innovation. From their London-based studio, Paolina Russo and Lucile Guilmard combine artisanal methods with industrial production, creating a fusion of traditional crafts and modern technology. By distilling the essence of craftsmanship, they propel it into new, contemporary directions.

Their work modernises and challenges traditional crafts such as knitwear, natural dyeing and wood carving - resulting in a distinctive aesthetic that blends folkloric tradition with futuristic innovation.

PONDER.ER

PONDER.ER by Alex Po and Derek Cheng challenges gender norms with thought-provoking gender-fluid designs that stimulate self-exploration. By dismantling conventions and embracing diverse choices, the label reinterprets contemporary classics to defy rigid preconceptions of fashion and gender behaviour. Prioritising comfort, their collections spark conversations while showcasing a vibrant spectrum of aesthetics. In 2024, PONDER.ER was shortlisted as a semi-finalist of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers.

Wilsonkaki

Wilsonkaki is the namesake label of designer Wilson Yip, which was inspired by a simple yet relatable mishap - forgetting to zip up the fly. The label is known for poetic creations that exude hypermodernity - constantly questioning conventions, rethinking reality, and reinterpreting everyday wardrobe with an experimental approach. He garnered much praise in the industry by working with singers and celebrities in Hong Kong and was honoured as one of the 10 Asian Designers to Watch in 2021.

A pale-yellow T-shirt with coastal print by Wilsonkaki will be available for try-on, and open for pre-orders at the FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow 2024 for the first time https://www.genesis-one.co/fabrixworld/creation. Come and immerse in this exclusive phygital fashion retail experience, showing our support to a Hong Kong designer.

FabriX phygital merchandise available and ready for order

FabriX “Phygital” special edition T-shirt, hoodies and cap will be showcased, and open for pre-orders at the Paris roadshow. The T-shirt was exclusively released in conjunction with FabriX’s showcase at ComplexCon Hong Kong earlier this year, marking the festival’s debut outside the US. Hoodies come in 2 designs created by budding homegrown talent Tom Cheng, featuring prints with Hong Kong elements while the classic baseball cap showcases the FabriX logo and the tagline ‘Fashion Meets Future’.

‘FabriX 2024 - Digital Fashion Roadshow: Paris’