Flat Ads Showcases at 2024 ChinaJoy, Partnering with Developers Worldwide to Explore Global Growth

SHANGHAI, CHINA - 22 July 2024 - As the 21st ChinaJoy approaches, the global spotlight once again focuses on the Shanghai New International Expo Center in China. During this grand event, Flat Ads will showcase its exclusive network of 700 million developers at the 2024 ChinaJoy BTOB exhibition hall, providing developers in attendance with a one-stop global marketing and monetization solution.

Dates:

July 26 - July 28

Address:

Shanghai New International Expo Center

Flat Ads Booth Number:

W4 B608

Route guidance

01、Flat Ads: Global Marketing and Traffic Monetization

As a leading global marketing and promotion platform, Flat Ads plays a vital role in driving the globalization of the gaming industry through its extensive industry experience, powerful technological capabilities, exclusive developer network, and programmatic advertising exchange.

Flat Ads believes that in today’s globalized world, application developers, including those in the gaming industry, not only need more precise marketing strategies and broader market coverage to acquire users but also require more efficient monetization solutions to maximize their business value. Therefore, Flat Ads is committed to providing developers with a comprehensive global marketing and monetization solution, effectively assisting companies in achieving rapid growth on a global scale.

Flat Ads Facilitates Advertisers in Easily Acquiring Global Users

Flat Ads has always been dedicated to providing advertisers with efficient and accurate performance marketing and brand promotion services. Through Programmatic Advertising platforms, MediaBuy, and other methods, Flat Ads helps advertisers reach global users, including its exclusive network of 700 million developers and high-quality users on various mainstream media platforms. Flat Ads supports multiple settlement models such as CPC, CPI, CPA, and CPS, ensuring that advertisements efficiently reach the target audience and achieve a harmonious balance between brand and performance.

Flat Ads Helps Developers Maximize Their Business Value

Flat Ads also offers developers a one-stop solution for efficient monetization and revenue maximization. By providing developers with efficient and secure SDK integration, along with the most suitable advertising resources, Flat Ads can maximize the value of each ad placement through advanced in-app bidding technology and intelligent algorithms. Furthermore, by offering Interactive Advertising, H5/Casual Game Publishing, and other methods,Flat Ads provides developers with more monetization opportunities, enabling them to efficiently monetize their traffic and empower their business growth.

Flat Ads not only focuses on the gaming industry but also expands its business scope to various sectors such as finance, entertainment, e-commerce, and utilities, achieving remarkable results. It has successfully helped numerous clients in different industries achieve efficient global business growth. Flat Ads is committed to being a bridge between developers and the market, supporting more enterprises in achieving global development through comprehensive marketing and monetization services.

02.ChinaJoy: Boundless Cooperation, Win the Future

As a significant event in the global gaming industry, ChinaJoy’s influence extends beyond the exhibition itself, becoming a key platform for promoting industry collaboration and exploring global growth. Every year, game developers, publishers, service providers, investment institutions, and industry media from around the world gather here to jointly outline the grand blueprint of the gaming industry.

On this stage full of opportunities and challenges, Flat Ads, as an outstanding player in the digital marketing field, looks forward to engaging in extensive collaboration and discussions with every participant, seeking common development. Whether it’s sharing global marketing strategies, exploring app monetization challenges, or seeking new partnership opportunities, Flat Ads will provide support to every partner with an open-minded attitude and professional services.

Flat Ads looks forward to face-to-face exchanges with industry partners during the exhibition, jointly exploring new paths for the global growth of the gaming industry, and creating a more brilliant future together.

03.Meet Us at ChinaJoy 2024 in Shanghai

At this year’s ChinaJoy, Flat Ads will participate as an exhibitor and set up a booth (W4 B608), showcasing our latest technologies and services to game developers.

As ChinaJoy 2024 draws near, Flat Ads is fully prepared and ready to make a splash at this grand event in the digital entertainment industry. Flat Ads sincerely invites colleagues, developers, advertisers, and industry partners to visit and exchange ideas at the event.

Flat Ads is willing to join hands with developers worldwide, transcend boundaries, and create a future together! Let’s ride the wave of the digital globalization era, break through barriers, and forge ahead with courage!

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.