Fotomax Enters the Photo Album Digitisation Market in Partnership with Capture.HK

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2024 - CaptureTM Hong Kong, a leading service provider of analogue media digitisation, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Fotomax, marking a significant milestone in the photo album digitisation market. This collaboration brings Capture.HK’s The Frame Digital Frame Bundle and The Photo Album Digitisation Kit to Fotomax branches, making photo digitisation services more accessible and helping individuals preserve their family memories digitally.

A Strategic Partnership to Bring Photo Digitisation to the Mass Market

Since Capture launched in 2022, the company has experienced remarkable growth in the media digitisation industry. With over two thousand orders processed and a current average order value of HK$3800, Capture.HK has become a key player in preserving cherished memories. A significant portion of these orders, 52% are dedicated to photo album digitisation. According to the above, Capture.HK is ready to capture a key market segment, with projections estimating that the industry is valued at $250 million USD in Hong Kong within the next ten years.

Fotomax CEO Ryan expressed his enthusiasm for the new collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to launch Photo Album scanning with Capture.HK. Fotomax has cared for Hong Kong families’ memories for 42 years. Embracing digitisation is a natural and exciting progression in our commitment to preserving cherished moments for future generations.”

What is Available at Fotomax

As part of this collaboration, customers can now conveniently purchase Capture.HK’s latest products directly at 15 selected Fotomax stores:

-> Capture’s Album/ Photo Digitisation Kit: For just HK$238, digitise up to 200 photos with our comprehensive kit. Once digitised, your memories will be uploaded to Google Photos. If you prefer an alternative output format, you can opt for an additional USB flash drive for HK$80.

-> Capture‘s The Frame Bundle: The Frame Bundle, priced at HK$1188. This comprehensive package features The Frame along with our Album/Photo Digitisation Kit. With The Frame, you can effortlessly display and enjoy all your digitised memories.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Fotomax, a household name in Hong Kong. It is incredibly significant that they have chosen to distribute Capture.HK’s products. Over the past two years since our launch in Hong Kong, we have built a strong reputation with thousands of satisfied customers. We are on a mission to save every Hong Kong’s families most cherished memories.” said Michael Chang, the CEO of Capture.HK.

Preserving Your Memories with Capture.HK

Given Hong Kong’s humid climate, physical photos are prone to discolouration, mould, and warping. Capture.HK offers a comprehensive and affordable solution for digitising analogue media, including photo albums, photographs, videotapes, slides and digital media, from deterioration. Our high-quality digitisation service preserves your memories in a digital format, allowing you to effortlessly view and share them online in your preferred output format, whether on a USB flash drive or through Google Photos. With Capture.HK, safeguarding and enjoying your memories has never been easier.

