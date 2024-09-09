Fujian Media Group Releases the “Fu Culture to the World” Short Video Series of International Students Exploring Pingtan’s Fu Culture, Showcasing Its Unique Chinese Romance

FUZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September, 2024 - The Fujian Media Group recently released a series of short videos themed “Fu Culture to the World.” These videos aim to showcase the unique landscapes, local customs, and traditional culture of Pingtan through the distinct perspectives of international students living in Fujian and media reporters. While promoting Pingtan’s cultural and tourism brand, the series also seeks to introduce the world to Pingtan’s unique “Fu” culture, building a bridge for cultural dissemination and exchange between China and other countries.

Pingtan Island, located in China’s Fujian Province, close to the Taiwan Strait, is known for its picturesque scenery and rich tourism resources. It boasts not only enchanting island views but also a wealth of traditional culture. To better showcase Pingtan’s “Fu” culture to the world and further the development of Pingtan as an international tourism island, the Media Center of Technology Culture & Sports of Fujian Media Group and the Tourism,culture and sports bureau of Pingtan comprehensive pilot zone organized the “Fu Culture to the World—Fu Culture Short Video Exploration Series.” International students and media reporters were invited to explore Pingtan and experience the island’s romantic vitality and cultural charm. This short video series is a genuine record of their visit to Pingtan.

BUI THI LINH, a Vietnamese international student from Fuzhou University of International Studies and Trade who loves Chinese culture, visited Pingtan’s 68 Nautical Mile Scenic Spot during this trip, the closest point on the mainland to Taiwan. She successfully unlocked the secret to its popularity as a social media hotspot. On this island, just 68 nautical miles from the Nanliao Fishing Harbor in Hsinchu, Taiwan, she observed:

1) Ink Pillars, resembling ink falling from a pen as if writing letters home;

2) Concentric Window, like a stamp frame, through which Taiwan Island can be seen across the sea;

3) The Eye of the Channel, like a huge eye, looking forward to the child returning to the mother’s arms;

4) The 68 Beacon Tower illuminates the way home;

5) The Watchstone Array, where all the humanoid stones face the sea as if waiting for the return of their children.

Every scene in the 68 Nautical Mile Scenic Spot symbolizes deep longing and concentric connection. It perfectly blends natural scenery and artistic landscapes, embodying a romance that resonates with every Chinese person. All of this deeply moved BUI THI LINH, who profoundly appreciates Chinese culture. Watch this video to learn more about her exciting journey in Pingtan: https://twitter.com/HolaFujian/status/1805844326079144333

The “Fu Culture to the World” short video series of international students exploring Pingtan is a true record of “telling China’s story well, spreading China’s voice well, and showcasing an authentic, multidimensional, and comprehensive China.” It is a practical effort to promote Fujian’s “Fu” culture brand, letting the world see the “Fu” culture and learn more about China, Fujian, and Pingtan to better facilitate cultural exchange and dissemination at home and abroad.

