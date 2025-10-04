$!Galaxy Macau Collaborates with Macau Polytechnic University to Present “The Scrolls of Stars” Art Exhibition at GalaxyArt

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2025 - Galaxy Macau™, a world-class luxury integrated resort, remains steadfast in its commitment to integrate “Tourism + Culture” by promoting cultural innovation and artistic exchange through high-quality exhibitions at its dedicated arts space, GalaxyArt. These efforts aim to spotlight exceptional local works and propel Macau’s artistic talent onto the global stage. GalaxyArt’s latest exhibition, “The Scrolls of Stars – Macau Polytechnic University Art Exhibition”, is a collaborative effort that brings together the creative forces of faculty, students, and alumni from the university’s Faculty of Arts and Design. This vibrant showcase presents a compelling artistic journey crafted by local artists, bridging traditional aesthetics with contemporary expression.

Through this exhibition, Galaxy Macau aspires to further establish GalaxyArt as a leading platform for celebrating Macau’s artistic excellence. It offers visitors from around the globe a unique opportunity to experience the imagination and creativity of local artists—especially the emerging new generation—while exploring the city’s rich cultural heritage. These endeavors demonstrate Galaxy Macau’s ongoing support for the development of the local arts industry and arts education.

Industry-Academia Collaboration Spotlights the Diverse Charms of Local Art

“The Scrolls of Stars – Macau Polytechnic University Art Exhibition” officially opened today (April 9). The opening ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Ho Hong Pan, Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Lei Ngan Lin, Vice-Rector of Macau Polytechnic University (MPU); Lai Mei Kei, Acting Dean and Associate Professor of the Faculty of Arts and Design at MPU; Hazel Wong, Executive Vice President of Retail at Galaxy Entertainment Group, as well as artist representatives. The exhibition features artworks by over 20 talented artists, including esteemed faculty members, distinguished alumni, and emerging student artists – offering fresh interpretations of traditional art forms through contemporary lenses.