$!Galaxy Macau Presents ‘Galaxy Opera Gala’, an Unprecedented Opera Extravaganza Featuring Plácido Domingo and Guests

MACAU SAR - 15 October 2024 - Recognised as one of the finest and most influential singing actors in the history of opera, Plácido Domingo continues to grace the stages of major opera houses around the world. Returning to Macau for the first time in almost a decade, the legendary Spanish tenor will join a world-class lineup of exceptional musical talent at ‘Galaxy Opera Gala’, a once-in-a-lifetime opera extravaganza presented by Galaxy Macau™ at the state-of-the-art Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) on October 20, 2024.

Domingo’s opera career has spanned more than half a century, marked by extraordinary accomplishments that have secured his place in history. The 83-year-old maestro has performed in over 4,000 productions, taking on more than 150 roles—a repertoire unmatched in the opera world. The proud winner of 12 Grammy Awards, Domingo’s record-breaking achievements and lasting influence have cemented his status as one of the most celebrated singers in history.

Accompanying Plácido Domingo will be the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, and trailblazing Italian conductor Beatrice Venezi, who is Principal Conductor of the Orchestra Milano Classica and of the Orchestra Scarlatti Young, Naples. Completing the bill are two exciting rising stars of the opera world: China-born, Italy-based soprano Bingbing Wang and Italian-German mezzo-soprano Anna-Doris Capitelli. Guests will be able to enjoy a programme that includes arias and duets from famous operas.

Plácido Domingo is acclaimed by the public on stages all over the world and defined Renaissance man by the critics. Extraordinarily versatile, he has been performer of world premieres of operas, pioneer of crossover. Beside singing, he is a respected conductor with more than 600 performances. Since 2009 he has been singing major baritone roles. In April 2024 he again performed Nabucco in concert in Paris and then a tournée in Latin America and in Japan. On May he sang an extraordinary concert celebrating his 50th anniversary since his debut in Salzburg, at Grosses Festspielhaus, surrounded by internationally renowned artists on a historic evening. In July he performed a special concert at the Olympic Stadium in Athens with José Carreras. In August he made his fantastic debut in Mongolia and he returned to Spain with a Zarzuela concert. Triumphant last August his performance - 55 years after his debut - at the Arena di Verona with a Gala entirely dedicated to the Zarzuela.

Domingo has continued uninterrupted for this incredible milestone he has been celebrated at the most important Theaters of the world. The upcoming performance in Macau will showcase timeless masterpieces such as La Traviata, The Merry Widow, Carmen, and The Marriage of Figaro—all beloved staples of opera houses worldwide, renowned for their enchanting arias.

On October 20, at the Galaxy International Convention Center, opera enthusiasts won’t need to travel far to witness the legendary tenor Domingo’s captivating stage presence up close. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opera event. Act quickly to secure your tickets, as availability is limited.