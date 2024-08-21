Global Experts to Convene at the Prestigious 4th WITC in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2024 - The world’s renowned thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts are set to gather in Malaysia for the highly anticipated 4th World Islamic Tourism Conference (4th WITC). This landmark event, scheduled to take place on upcoming 12 and 13 September, promises to be a pivotal moment in the global Islamic tourism landscape.

Organised by Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC), and hosted in the vibrant city Bandar Sunway, 20 minutes from Kuala Lumpur, the conference will feature a dynamic agenda, including keynote addresses from renowned speakers and interactive panel discussions. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with pioneering ideas, network with peers from around the globe, and explore the latest advancements in Islamic tourism.

Key Highlights of the Conference:

Distinguished Speakers: Hear from world-renowned experts and visionaries who are shaping the future of Islamic tourism, including:

Omar Dacosta Shahid, Chief Executive Officer, Creed & Culture: Session on “Bringing the Non-Mainstream, Mainstream: Connecting Across Boundaries”

Shahzad Younas, Chief Executive Officer, Muzz App: Session on “Connecting Muslim Tourists in the Digital Space”

Arif Miah, Head of Strategy Mud Orange: Session on “Who is the Muslim Traveller?”

Marta Fernández Martín, Director Spain Tourism Board: Session on “Promoting Islamic Heritage as a Driver for Tourism”

Mirza Vejzagic, Vice President, Malaysia-Bosnia and Herzegovina Business Council: Session on “Islamic Finance and the Economic Opportunities for Muslim-Friendly Travel”

Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, Chief Executive Officer, Batik Air: Session on “Inspiring Entrepreneurship”

Innovative Sessions: Participate in a diverse range of sessions designed to inspire and inform, covering the most pressing topics and trends. This year’s WITC promises a valuable experience centered around the theme “Forging Connections”, focusing on four key areas: Understanding Muslim Tourists, Muslim-friendly Travel and Community, Growth and Opportunity, and Inclusivity.

Apart from in-depth discussion on industrial digitalization and sustainability, the 4th WITC also highlights ‘The Power of Food’ to learn how food can be the focal point for a tour - instead of a solitary sandwich in a hotel room.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, policymakers, and influencers from across the globe as the 4th WITC targets 500 participants from across the tourism, hospitality, Halal, transportation and related industries, promoting discourse from cross-industries experts. With a focus on fostering dialogue and collaboration, the event aims to address the challenges and opportunities facing the Islamic tourism sector today.

Nizran Noordin, Director-General of ITC, says: “We are thrilled to host the fourth edition of the prestigious event in Malaysia, a country which once again ranked as the Top Muslim-Friendly Destination (OIC) in the Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) Report, maintaining its position since 2015.”

He adds: “This accolade amplifies Malaysia as an ideal destination for Muslim travelers. Thus, the 4th WITC will serve as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, driving forward our Islamic tourism agenda.”

Undersecretary, Department of Tourism Philippines, Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar, expressed excitement on being a WITC panel speaker for the session on “Standards: The Key to Winning Over Muslim Tourists.” She recognizes the importance of adopting and enhancing Muslim-friendly tourism standards to attract quality visitors from strategic markets of Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

“The Philippines is surrounded by Muslim-majority and Muslim-populated countries in Southeast Asia, and it is about time that we provide our Muslim brothers and sisters with the Filipino brand of Service Excellence that they deserve. It’s a rather big market and tourism revenue that we are missing out on - the Halal Industry, after all, is a trillion-dollar market one,“ she said.

As for Co-Founder of Creed & Culture, Omar DaCosta Shahid, he views the 4th WITC as a prime stage to endeavor into critical and blue ocean aspects of Islamic tourism. DaCosta-Shahid is scheduled to speak on the marketing strategies targeted at Muslim consumers in non-Muslim countries.

“I would like to explore the concept of ‘Beyond the Muslim consumer’. I think consumerism is generally a negative term, one that sees Muslims in purely a material dimension, rather than in the ethico-spiritual dimension.”

“If brands can see Muslims beyond the dollars and beyond consumption, they can build a lot stronger, more genuine relationships with them, which over the long run, will result in greater profits for them,“ said the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 entrepreneur.

After all, the Muslim tourist market, which constitutes the primary audience of Islamic Tourism and Muslim-friendly Tourism and Hospitality (MFTH), is projected to reach a substantial USD 225 billion by 2028, signaling the sector’s promising outlook.

Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) invites captains of the industry, industry innovators and tourism enthusiasts to register for the 4th WITC before 31 August 2024, to take advantage of a 50% early bird discount. Secure your spot now at www.witc.gov.my.