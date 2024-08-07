Globe Accelerates Digital Transformation with Amdocs’ AI and Data Platform

JERSEY CITY, NJ - ACCESSWIRE - 7 August 2024 - Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Globe, a leading digital solutions provider in the Philippines, has selected Amdocs’ AI and Data Platform for its information data hub. Hosted on Google Cloud, the centralized platform will enable Globe to enhance its operations by embedding data-driven decision-making and providing more personalized customer experience across digital services.

Under the agreement, Globe will leverage Amdocs’ AI and Data Platform to deliver real-time business data in an integrated manner using an industry-standard enterprise data model. This platform will serve as a single source of truth across Globe’s business support systems.

Creating a unified, structured data model will allow Globe to streamline data management, reduce complexity, and lower operational costs while supporting existing and new data consumption needs. This approach will help Globe achieve its mission of creating wonderful customer experiences and addressing customer needs.

Amdocs’ AI and Data Platform leverages Google Cloud’s AI-ready data platform to deliver accurate, real-time data that will enable Globe to drive innovation, efficiency, and improved customer experiences and business operations. Amdocs’ platform also makes use of the Google Cloud Architecture Framework , enabling it to create a layered and service-based architecture that supports a unified, telecom-specific real-time data source capable of integrating information from various systems across the business for enhanced data-driven decision making.

“Partnering with Amdocs to implement their AI and Data Management Platform is a significant step forward for us in our digital transformation journey,“ said Raul Macatangay, Globe CIO. “This collaboration will empower us to deliver enhanced, personalized services to our customers while streamlining our operations.”

“We’re pleased to work with Globe and Amdocs to empower businesses to innovate with confidence. By leveraging Google Cloud’s robust infrastructure built on a foundation of security, Amdocs is able to deliver industry-leading solutions that help fuel growth for customers like Globe in a digital economy,“ said Malis Selamat, Country Manager, Google Cloud in Philippines and Vietnam and Head of Corporate Sales in Southeast Asia.

“Insights derived from real-time data are essential for service providers to deliver next generation, contextualized experiences for their customers,“ said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “We are thrilled to support Globe in its transition to a digital, data-driven organization. Our AI and Data platform, which incorporates a TM Forum-certified leading telecom data model, has excellent analytical capabilities that will provide Globe with operational efficiencies and insights needed to enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth.”

Supporting Resources

Read more about Amdocs’ AI and Data Platform

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube\

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.