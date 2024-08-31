  1. Business
  2.  Corporate News from Media OutReach Newswire

GUANGDONG, CHINA - 31 August 2024 - On August 26, 2024, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) issued its first half of 2024 unaudited financial results. Based on the financial report, the net revenues were US$143.1 million, net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was US$0.8 million. According to the management’s preliminary estimates, excluding the divested businesses, the estimated revenues from the remained businesses, mainly home water solution businesses and others, were more than US$110 million, with an estimated income from operations of more than US$7 million for the first half of 2024. In the meantime, the Company issued the full year guidance with the estimated revenues from the core home water businesses and others to be between US$240 million to US$260 million, and the income from operations between US$15 million to US$18 million.

    Focus on AI Water, Returns to ProfitFocus on AI Water, Returns to Profit