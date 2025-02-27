$!Hang Lung Announces Official Name of “Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton” at Center 66, Set to Open in Q4 2025

HONG KONG SAR, SHANGHAI & WUXI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2025 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) today announced the official name of its new lifestyle hotel at Center 66 – Xi Zhe Wuxi, Curio Collection by Hilton (“Xi Zhe”; 無錫錫喆寓，希爾頓格芮精選酒店). The name’s Chinese meaning is a nod to the hotel’s geographical location and brand philosophy of blending heritage and innovation. Scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2025, Xi Zhe is a key component of the second phase of the Center 66 development in Wuxi, and will greatly enhance the complex’s offerings of retail, office, and residential spaces to deliver holistic experiences, reinforcing its positioning as a premier destination for shoppers, business professionals, and visitors alike.

Xi Zhe blends Wuxi’s rich cultural heritage with modern design, providing 105 elegantly appointed rooms across a seven-floor tower and the adjacent three-story former residence of Zhang Xiaocheng (張效程), an architectural gem built in 1933, now nearing its centennial. Demonstrating its commitment to heritage preservation, Hang Lung meticulously restored this historic landmark—designated a cultural heritage protection unit at the Wuxi municipal level—ensuring its original charm and significance are preserved. By seamlessly integrating history with contemporary luxury, Xi Zhe offers a distinctive lifestyle experience.

This unique offering is amplified by Center 66’s prime location in Wuxi’s central business district. Phase One, which opened in 2013, features a world-class shopping mall with over 200 retail brands—about half of them are first-in-market—alongside two office towers and the self-operated multifunctional workspace HANGOUT. Phase Two, launching in stages from 2025, will introduce the prestigious Center Residences and the highly anticipated Xi Zhe, further elevating Center 66’s portfolio and driving commercial synergies.